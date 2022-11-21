More controversy in FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar invites Indian fugitive Zakir Naik to preach Islamic sermons

Islamic preacher Zakir Naik (File photo)

The FIFA World Cup 2022 has become surrounded by yet another controversy, as the Qatar administration has reportedly invited Indian fugitive Zakir Naik to a football tournament, expected to deliver a sermon on Islam at the event.

Zakir Naik is an Islamic preacher who has been banned in India due to money laundering and hates speech charges. He has been termed an Indian fugitive and has been living in exile in Malaysia since 2017, according to media reports.

Faisal Alhajri, a presenter at the Qatari state-owned sports channel Alkass, took to social media and announced that Indian fugitive Zakir Naik will be attending the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, and will be ‘delivering many religious lectures’ throughout the tournament.

Confirming his presence in a football tournament, Qatari TV anchor and journalist Zain Naik tweeted a photo of Zakir Naik on social media, saying, “One of the most popular Islamic Scholars of our time Dr Zakir Naik has reached #Qatar for the #FIFAWorldCup."

Zakir Naik has been a controversial figure in India for several years due to his radical speeches propagating Islam in the country, allegedly spreading hate speech. Zakir Naik is the founder of the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), which has been outlawed by the Indian government.

Naik, who is a wanted fugitive by the Indian government, will reportedly give many religious lectures throughout the tournament, according to Alhajri. The Union Home Ministry had earlier banned the IRF for five years, terming it an unlawful organization.

It also said that unlawful activities of IRF, its members, as well as sympathizers were noticed in Gujarat, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Odisha.

Before the anti-terror tribunal, Solicitor General submitted that there is overwhelming evidence on record to show that Zakir Naik continues to reach out to his followers in India by propagating his teachings through videos and making provocative speeches and lectures disseminated via various social media channels.

(With ANI inputs)

