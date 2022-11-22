FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Why Zakir Naik is banned in India? Know why he is stoking controversy in tournament

Islamic preacher Zakir Naik (File photo)

Televangelist Zakir Naik, who is a fugitive in India, has been invited to the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar to reportedly deliver religious sermons on Islam at the events associated with the global football tournament, stoking an international controversy.

Zakir Naik has been banned in India by the Ministry of Home Affairs and has been accused of spreading religious hate speech in the country. Naik was spotted at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 by several journalists, and he is expected to deliver several sermons in Qatar during his stay.

Why was Zakir Naik banned in India?

Zakir Naik’s presence at the FIFA World Cup has sparked a controversy in India since he has been banned by the country and is currently a fugitive. Zakir Naik has been booked in India for hate speech, and MHA has deemed him and his organization Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) as illegal.

Naik has been accused of spreading religion-related hate speech, delivering radical sermons, propagating forced conversions, and justifying suicide bombings. He has also made objectionable comments about Hindu deities in the past.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification that read, “Naik has also been further inspiring the Muslim youth and terrorists in India and abroad to commit terrorist acts.”

Zakir Naik stokes controversy in FIFA World Cup 2022

Zakir Naik has reportedly been invited to the FIFA World Cup 2022 hosted by Qatar and is expected to deliver religious lectures in the country, stoking controversy in India. This comes as India has been requesting the extradition of Naik to the international authorities.

Confirming his presence in a football tournament, Qatari TV anchor and journalist Zain Naik tweeted a photo of Zakir Naik on social media, saying, “One of the most popular Islamic Scholars of our time Dr Zakir Naik has reached #Qatar for the #FIFAWorldCup."

According to media reports, Zakir Naik had fled to Malaysia and has been living in exile since 2017 after the Indian government chose to press money laundering and hate speech charges against him. India has been urging the Malaysian government to extradite Naik in the midst of the serious charges.

READ | More controversy in FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar invites Indian fugitive Zakir Naik to preach Islamic sermons