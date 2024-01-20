Headlines

Who invented butter chicken? Delhi's 2 big restaurants reach High Court

Fighter advance booking collection crosses Rs 1 crore in just 12 hours, Hrithik, Deepika-starrer set for bumper opening

Former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra praises Ram temple construction, says 'happy to be in Ayodhya after 45 years'

Meet man who is set to become CEO of PepsiCo India, not from IIT, IIM, his net worth is…

Sec 144 to be imposed in Noida, Greater Noida from Jan 21 to 26 due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Who invented butter chicken? Delhi's 2 big restaurants reach High Court

Fighter advance booking collection crosses Rs 1 crore in just 12 hours, Hrithik, Deepika-starrer set for bumper opening

Former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra praises Ram temple construction, says 'happy to be in Ayodhya after 45 years'

Teams with most whitewash T20I series wins

5 players to win most Man of the Match awards in T20Is

10 foods to boost fertility naturally

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Controversy: Why So Much Hate Towards Hardik? Fan War Explained | Hardik Pandya Vs Shivam Dube | IPL

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Review | Better Than Tata Nexon?

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

Fighter advance booking collection crosses Rs 1 crore in just 12 hours, Hrithik, Deepika-starrer set for bumper opening

Not Kareena Kapoor Khan, but this actress was Rajkumar Hirani's first choice opposite Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots

Meet Umair Jaswal, Pakistani actor who was once married to Shoaib Malik's third wife Sana Javed

HomeIndia

India

Who invented butter chicken? Delhi's 2 big restaurants reach High Court

Moti Mahal restaurants claims that their predecessor's Late Chef Kundan Lal Gujral alone has been known and identified as the sole 'inventor of Butter Chicken.'

article-main

ANI

Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 08:48 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A Suit has been moved in Delhi High Court by the owners of Moti Mahal restaurants against Daryaganj restaurant over the use of tagline "Inventors of Butter Chicken and Dal Makhani". Plaintiffs Moti Mahal restaurants claims that their predecessor's Late Chef Kundan Lal Gujral alone has been known and identified as the sole "Inventor of Butter Chicken and Dal Makhani" since the 1950s and the tagline "Inventors of Butter Chicken and Dal Makhani" acts as a brand identity of the Plaintiffs even as on date.

Suit claimed that Daryaganj restaurants owners/Defendants through their alleged acts of misappropriating the business, goodwill and reputation of the Plaintiffs and misrepresenting to the general public by claiming that their predecessor Late Kundan Lal Jaggi was the inventor of the dishes - Butter Chicken and Dal Makhani by falsely using the tagline "Inventors of Butter Chicken and Dal Makhani".

Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi, Counsel for Plaintiffs, argued before the Bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula that the owners of the famous trademark "MOTI MAHAL" and related formative marks, used in relation to restaurants operating nationally and internationally since 1920. He contended that the Defendants/Daryaganj restaurant are misleading the public into believing that their "DARYAGANJ" restaurants are connected with the Plaintiffs' predecessor's first "MOTI MAHAL" restaurant in Daryaganj. This misleading representation the Defendants' use of a picture of the Plaintiffs' predecessor, the l Kundan Lal Gujral, on their Facebook page, misrepresenting it as that of the Defendants' predecessor, (late) Kundan Lal Jaggi.

Counsel of plaintiff also highlighted the alleged manipulation of the photograph of the Moti Mahal Restaurant in Peshawar on their website, substantiating this claim with a comparison to the 'original' photograph shown at Plaintiffs' own website.

Noted the submissions, the bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula recently issued summons to Daryaganj restaurant owner and other Defendants and listed the matter before Joint Registrar on March 18, 2024.

Amit Sibal, Senior Counsel representing the Defendants, stated that the suit is misconceived, baseless and lacking a cause of action. Senior Advocate Sibal and advocate Anand argued that the Defendants have not engaged in any false representation or claim, and the allegations made in the suit are far from truth. Regarding the screenshot extracted in paragraphs of the plaint, Adv Sibal clarified that same is not from the Defendants' Facebook page and evidently belongs to "A to Z Kitchen", an entity unrelated to the Defendants.

Regarding the photograph of the Moti Mahal restaurant in Peshawar, Advocate Sibal elucidates that the said restaurant was established jointly by predecessors of both parties, thus invalidating any claims of exclusive rights over the image that the Plaintiffs might claim.

Advocate Sibal underscored that the Defendants are equally entitled to use this photograph. He also gave emphasis to the fact that the photograph on the Defendants' website has been cropped to exclude the term "MOTI MAHAL", rendering the Plaintiffs' grievance unfounded.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man whose father was a dock worker, and lived in Mumbai slums, his UPSC AIR was..

Weather update: Delhi-NCR shivers due to cold wave, dense fog; check temperature

Google CEO Sundar Pichai tells employees to brace for more job cuts: Report

Meet man who spent Rs 1500 crore on his looks, not richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, his net worth is...

Meet man, IIT Bombay alumnus, who left high-paying job and retired by 29 due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE