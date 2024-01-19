Weather Update: IMD predicts dense fog, cold day conditions in these states till Jan 21, check forecast here

States such as Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab are anticipated to experience dense to very dense fog over the next two days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that North India is expected to endure a prolonged cold wave for the next four days. The IMD predicts the persistence of dense fog and severe cold conditions in various regions across North India.

States such as Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab are anticipated to experience dense to very dense fog over the next two days. This dense fog is likely to disrupt transportation, including train journeys, as low visibility has been causing frequent delays in recent days.

IMD's predictions for dense fog are as follows:

Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Bihar: Dense to very dense fog (visibility less than 50 meters) during the night and morning hours is highly likely in certain parts of these states on January 18 and 19, 2024.

West Uttar Pradesh: Dense to very dense fog (visibility less than 50 meters) during the night and morning hours is highly likely in some parts from January 18 to 22, 2024.

Haryana & Chandigarh: Dense to very dense fog (visibility less than 50 meters) during the night and morning hours is highly likely in many parts on January 18 and 19, 2024. Similar conditions may prevail in some parts throughout January.

Punjab: Dense to very dense fog (visibility less than 50 meters) during the night and morning hours is highly likely in many parts on January 18-19, 2024.

In addition to dense fog, IMD's predictions and alerts regarding cold day conditions are as follows:

Haryana and Chandigarh: Cold cold day to severe cold day is very likely in some parts on January 18 and 19, 2024.

West Rajasthan: Cold Day to Severe Cold Day is very likely in some parts on January 18th and in isolated pockets on January 19, 2024.

West Uttar Pradesh: Cold Day to Severe Cold Day is very likely in some parts during January 18 to 21, 2024.

Uttarakhand: Cold Day to Severe Cold Day is very likely in isolated pockets of the state on January 18 and 19, 2024.