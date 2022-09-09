Search icon
‘UPSC 10-mark question’: Kunal Kamra’s Gurugram show cancelled after threats from Bajrang Dal, VHP

Kunal Kamra was reportedly getting threats from groups like Bajrang Dal and VHP, due to which his Gurugram show stands cancelled.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 08:47 PM IST

Comedian Kunal Kamra (File photo)

Comedian Kunal Kamra, who has often been at the brunt of controversies, had to cancel his Gurugram show on Friday after he received several threats from right-wing groups like Bajrang Dal and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

Kunal Kamra’s stand-up comedy show, which was scheduled for later this month, was canceled by the club he was supposed to perform in after Bajrang Dal and VHP allegedly threatened the comedian for hurting the sentiments of Hindus.

This development comes just a couple of weeks after Munawar Faruqui – another comedian receiving criticism from right-wing groups – had to cancel his shows in Delhi after he was denied permission due to similar threats.

According to media reports, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal had written to the Deputy Commissioner urging the authorities to cancel two shows of Kunal Kamra since his jokes allegedly “insulted Hindu gods.”

 

 

Meanwhile, Kunal Kamra also took to Twitter to address the issue with a satirical tweet regarding the cancellation of his shows and the threats received by him through right-wing groups like Bajrang Dal and VHP.

In the tweet, the comedian wrote, “He makes fun of our culture we claim, He makes fun of our deities we think, We have no evidence but his show disrupts our peace, 12 of us don’t want the show to happen & 500 have got tickets to watch it, So what should the authorities do? (UPSC question 10 marks)”

Kunal Kamra has often been criticized by right-wing groups since he is known for making jokes on political and social issues pertaining to the country. Last year, the comedian’s shows were canceled in Bengaluru and Gurgaon, both BJP-ruled states.

Kamra has always been the brunt of controversies since he has been openly critical of several policies and actions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

