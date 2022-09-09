DNA Explainer: Why has Yakub Memon’s grave ‘beautification’ sparked a row between Shiv Sena and BJP?

1993 Mumbai blast convict Yakub Memon (File photo)

A war of words was sparked between Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena faction and the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) over the alleged beautification of the grave of terrorist Yakub Memon, who was a convict in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case.

While the BJP has alleged that the alleged beautification was done during the tenure of the former Shiv Sena government – led by ex-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray – his Sena faction has refuted these claims and has ordered a strict probe by the Mumbai police in the matter.

According to news reports, the beautification of the grave of the Mumbai blast convict, which claimed hundreds and lives and injured thousands, was done to convert the area into a shrine for Yakub Memon. Here’s what the controversy is about.

Yakub Memon grave beautification row

The Bhartiya Janta Party raised the issue that the grave of Yakub Memon – who was deemed responsible for killing hundreds of innocent people in Mumbai through a series of blasts – is being converted into a shrine to him.

Memon was sentenced to death in the series blast case. He was hanged at Nagpur jail in 2015 and buried at the Bada Qabrastan in south Mumbai’s Marine Lines area.

The images of the ‘beautified’ grave showed marble tiles and LED lights around it. These pictures have been going viral since March 19, 2022. Notably, Shab-e-Barat was celebrated on March 18. This is being cited as the reason behind installing lights around the grave.

According to the news reports, many have claimed that the grave was being converted into a tourist point and a shrine for the terrorist. According to the Bhartiya Janta Party, this grave “beautification” was done under the Shiv Sena government.

Denying the claims put forth by the BJP, the Shiv Sena said the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led government had nothing to do with the beautification of the grave of Memon, who was hanged on July 30, 2015, for his role in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts.

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Rawat said, “Why drag the Shiv Sena into this issue? This is nothing but an attempt to divert people's attention from serious issues facing the country. It is also an attempt to create communal tension in the society.”

Further, the decorations put up by miscreants on the grave were taken down immediately after the issue was brought to light, and Mumbai police have launched a probe into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | DNA Explainer: What is the water dispute between India and Bangladesh? Know purpose of Kushiyara river pact