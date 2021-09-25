Maharashtra government to reopen theatres, auditoriums from October 22

After deciding to open schools and religious places, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has now decided to reopen theatres and auditoriums in the state from October 22, 2021.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tweeted about the same, on Saturday, and said, "Theatres and auditoriums in Maharashtra will open after 22nd October 2021 while observing all COVID safety protocols. SOP is in the works and will be declared soon."

The CM assured that all safety protocols will be followed to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Maharashtra. The SOPs regarding the theatres reopening is currently in the works and will be declared soon, CM Thackeray said.