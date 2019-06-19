Two terrorists gunned down in Anantnag, one rifleman martyred

This takes the toll of security forces in volatile Jammu and Kashmir to 10 casualties over seven days

Following the latest gunbattle in Anantnag, for a second consecutive day, security forces gunned down Sajjad Maqbool Bhat and Tawseef Ahmad Bhat, both affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit, but rifleman Anil Kumar Jaiswal was martyred. Two others were injured in the gunbattle.

This takes the toll of security forces in volatile Jammu and Kashmir to 10 casualties over seven days. In the process though, they have eliminated four terrorists in the two districts of Anantnag and Pulwama.

Army's Srinagar-based spokesperson confirmed the killing of two terrorists and said that "Sajjad was the one who managed the vehicle for the February 14 attack in Pulwama along with the Monday IED attack," adding that Tauseef was his handler.

Giving details about the slain, said that "as per the material evidence collected during the course of the investigation, it was learned that a Maruti Eco used for carrying out the blast in Lethpora was owned by one Sajjad Bhat of Marhama. As the news of Sajjad's involvement spread, he escaped and joined the proscribed terror outfit JeM."

On Monday, two Indian Army soldiers were injured in a VBIED — vehicle-borne improvised explosive device — attack while Major Ketan Sharma was martyred.

In another incident, at least eight civilians suffered injures after terrorists hurled a grenade towards the police station in Pulwama.

Soon after the attack, a joint team of forces cordoned off the area to look for the terrorists. Local sources said that all injured have been moved to a local hospital for treatment. The aim of the grenade was to cause damage to security forces but failed to hit the target, sources in the police said.

