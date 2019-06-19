Two terrorists gunned down in Anantnag, one rifleman martyred

Headlines

Imran Khan reveals this actor was first choice for Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola: 'I couldn't shake the feeling that...'

This lavish property owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani has diamond-studded ceiling; cost is…

ISRO solar mission: Aditya-L1 spacecraft leaves Earth’s orbit for 110-day journey to Lagrange Point L1

Kareena Kapoor Khan brutally trolled for not standing properly during National Anthem: 'This is so pathetic...'

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance stands to gain as Disney+ Hotstar mulls potential big move, check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Parliament special session LIVE UPDATES: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to meet today in new Sansad Bhavan

Imran Khan reveals this actor was first choice for Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola: 'I couldn't shake the feeling that...'

This lavish property owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani has diamond-studded ceiling; cost is…

Countries with reservation for women in parliament

10 reasons why you should eat corn (Bhutta)

7 Chemicals that are harmful for hairs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Asia Cup 2023 Final: Player of tournament, runner up award; Check full list of awards | India vs Sri Lanka

Know why Gautam Gambhir Wants Someone to replace Shreyas Iyer From India's ODI World Cup squad

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Imran Khan reveals this actor was first choice for Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola: 'I couldn't shake the feeling that...'

Kareena Kapoor Khan brutally trolled for not standing properly during National Anthem: 'This is so pathetic...'

Vicky Kaushal reveals if he was disappointed with not winning National Film Award for Best Actor for Sardar Udham

HomeIndia

India

Two terrorists gunned down in Anantnag, one rifleman martyred

This takes the toll of security forces in volatile Jammu and Kashmir to 10 casualties over seven days

article-main
Latest News

Ieshan Wani

Updated: Jun 19, 2019, 05:05 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Following the latest gunbattle in Anantnag, for a second consecutive day, security forces gunned down Sajjad Maqbool Bhat and Tawseef Ahmad Bhat, both affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit, but rifleman Anil Kumar Jaiswal was martyred. Two others were injured in the gunbattle.

This takes the toll of security forces in volatile Jammu and Kashmir to 10 casualties over seven days. In the process though, they have eliminated four terrorists in the two districts of Anantnag and Pulwama.

Army's Srinagar-based spokesperson confirmed the killing of two terrorists and said that "Sajjad was the one who managed the vehicle for the February 14 attack in Pulwama along with the Monday IED attack," adding that Tauseef was his handler.

Giving details about the slain, said that "as per the material evidence collected during the course of the investigation, it was learned that a Maruti Eco used for carrying out the blast in Lethpora was owned by one Sajjad Bhat of Marhama. As the news of Sajjad's involvement spread, he escaped and joined the proscribed terror outfit JeM."

On Monday, two Indian Army soldiers were injured in a VBIED — vehicle-borne improvised explosive device — attack while Major Ketan Sharma was martyred.

In another incident, at least eight civilians suffered injures after terrorists hurled a grenade towards the police station in Pulwama.

Soon after the attack, a joint team of forces cordoned off the area to look for the terrorists. Local sources said that all injured have been moved to a local hospital for treatment. The aim of the grenade was to cause damage to security forces but failed to hit the target, sources in the police said.

— Zee Media Newsroom

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

LIC: How to revive lapsed Life Insurance policy? A step-by-step guide

What are popsicle-stained lips? Step-by-step guide to achieve it

Historic milestone: India's first transgender OPD unveiled at Delhi's RML hospital, watch

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Congress sounds poll bugle with mammoth rally, announces 'six guarantees'

Rana Daggubati says due to film festivals like Jio MAMI, indie filmmakers no longer 'struggle to reach an audience'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE