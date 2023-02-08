Turkey earthquakes: One Indian missing, 10 stranded in remote areas, says Centre (Photo: Reuters)

Following a devastating earthquake that left more than 8,500 people dead in Turkey, the government announced today that one Indian national who had travelled there on business is missing. The Foreign Ministry reported that ten Indians are stranded in isolated areas of the nation but are safe, noting that there are also 3,000 Indians living in Turkey.

"We set up a control room in Turkey's Adana. 10 Indians are stuck in remote parts of affected areas but they are safe. One Indian national who was on a business visit is missing. We're in touch with his family and the company in Bengaluru which employs him," according to Secretary, West, Sanjay Verma.

According to comments made by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, India has sent search and rescue teams to Turkey as part of "Operation Dost" and is also issuing material, medical supplies, and equipment to Syria. With a combined death toll of over 11,000, the rescue operation for survivors is still ongoing in Turkey and Syria. The region is now receiving aid from a number of nations.

"Under #OperationDost, India is sending search and rescue teams, a field hospital, materials, medicines and equipment to Turkiye and Syria. This is an ongoing operation and we would be posting updates," MEA Jaishankar tweeted.

Today, despite a closing window for rescues, searchers were still finding survivors. Thousands of rescuers have laboured in subzero temperatures for two days and nights in the aftermath of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake to locate survivors under crushed buildings on both sides of the border.

Kerem Kinik, the head of the Turkish Red Crescent, had alerted that the first 72 hours were crucial for operations of search and rescue but noted difficulties caused by "severe weather conditions," according to news agency AFP. In the severely damaged Turkish province of Hatay, where entire towns have been destroyed, rescue workers today managed to save some children who were discovered under a collapsed building.

