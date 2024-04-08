Total Solar Eclipse 2024: What time will Surya Grahan start in India today? Know timings, how to watch

The total darkening of the sky, also known as totality, will be visible across a 185-kilometre stretch between Mexico, the US, and Canada.

Total Solar Eclipse: The total solar eclipse scheduled for today (April 8, 2024), is an astronomical event that unfortunately remains a distant spectacle for enthusiasts in India. Nevertheless, it is an event that will enthrall observers across North America.

“A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun. The sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk," NASA's official website stated.

India will not be able to see the Solar Eclipse in 2024, which will occur as a Total Solar Eclipse. According to NASA, the US space agency, Surya Grahan or NASA will be visible in the US, Canada, Mexico, and other countries in North America. The space agency said on its website that “On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada," the space agency stated on its website.

Stargazers can witness the eclipse in real-time in the locations where it will be visible for about 12 hours. This year's Total Solar Eclipse is scheduled to begin on April 8 at 2:12 PM and end at 2:22 AM on April 9. A 185-kilometer span between Mexico, the US, and Canada will be visible for the total darkening of the sky. It will also be viewed in up to eighteen different US states. However, Indian skywatchers won't be able to see it.