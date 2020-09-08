School Reopening News Unlock 4: Health ministry issues SOPs for partial reopening of schools

Headlines

UP CM Yogi Adityanath takes a dig at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav’s reunion

SSC MTS Result 2023: SSC MTS And Havaldar results expected soon at ssc.nic.in, how to check

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Uttarakhand, Bihar, UP for next few days; check full list here

Delhi-NCR news: Traffic advisory issued ahead of Independence Day for Delhi-Noida travelers, check routes to avoid

Laal Singh Chaddha completes one year, Mona Singh says playing mother to Aamir Khan was 'game-changer' for her

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

UP CM Yogi Adityanath takes a dig at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav’s reunion

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Uttarakhand, Bihar, UP for next few days; check full list here

Delhi-NCR news: Traffic advisory issued ahead of Independence Day for Delhi-Noida travelers, check routes to avoid

Gadar 2: Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Jackie Shroff celebrate Sunny Deol-starrer

Expensive properties owned by Mukesh Ambani

Richest bodybuilders in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli’s ‘Bromance’ video goes viral after Hardik Pandya denies Tilak Varma's fifty

OMG 2 Twitter Review: Netizens Love Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's Acting, Hail Storyline Of Movie

BTS' V And His Furry Friend Yeontan Is Winning Hearts Of ARMY In Layover Concept Pics

Laal Singh Chaddha completes one year, Mona Singh says playing mother to Aamir Khan was 'game-changer' for her

Jaya Prada sentenced to six months jail, fine Rs 5,000 in old case

Fans arrive in tractors to watch Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, netizens call it 'massive craze': Watch viral video

HomeIndia

India

School Reopening News Unlock 4: Health ministry issues SOPs for partial reopening of schools

Students from classes 9th to 12th will be allowed to go to school to take guidance from teachers. however that will be completely their own choice. For this, parents/guardians have to give a written consent.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 08, 2020, 10:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

School Reopening News Unlock 4.0: The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday released SOP for opening of schools from September 21. Some states have decided to resume schools from September 21 has suggested by the Centre government's Unlock 4.0 guidelines. The states that have already issued notification for school reopening according to unlock 4.0 guidelines from September 21 include Delhi, Bihar, and Andhra Pradesh. 

Here are the SOPs issued by the health ministry:

Students from classes 9th to 12th will be allowed to go to school to take guidance from teachers. however that will be completely their own choice. For this, parents/guardians have to give a written consent.

Schools outside the containment zone will be allowed to be opened. However, students, teachers, school staff residing in the containment zone will not be allowed to come to school.

Before resuming activities in the school, all work areas, classroom laboratories, teaching area, common utility area, etc., have to be sanitised with sodium hypochlorite solution.

The seating arrangement should be done in the same way to ensure that there is a distance of more than 6 feet between two students and teachers in schools.

Schools which were used as quarantine centres will be cleaned and deep-sanitized before partially resuming.

Only 50 feet teaching and non-teaching staff will be called in the school.

Alternative arrangements for contact-less attendance instead of biometric attendance at school will be made by the school administration.

Teachers and students will have maintain a physical distance of 6 feet, wherever possible. The activities and seating arrangements will be according to that.

Assemblies, sports and events that can lead to overcrowding have been strictly prohibited.

The guidelines said that for air-conditioning/ventilation, the guidelines of CPWD shall be followed which emphasises that the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30 degree Celsius, relative humidity should be in the range of 40-70 per cent, intake of fresh air should be as much as possible and cross ventilation should be adequate.

Lockers of students will remain in use, as long as physical distancing and regular disinfection is maintained.

Swimming Pool shall remain closed.

Students from Classes 9th to 12th will have the option of attending the classes remotely/virtually or physically only on a voluntary basis for guidance from their teachers subject to written permission of parent/guardian.

The guidelines said that cleaning and regular disinfection (using 1 per cent sodium hypochlorite) of frequently touched surfaces (doorknobs, elevator buttons, handrails, chairs, benches, washroom fixtures, etc.) will be made mandatory in all classrooms, laboratories, lockers, parking areas, other common areas before the beginning of classes and at the end of the day.

Teachers have to ensure that students do not share things like pencils, pens, books, tiffin boxes, water bottles.

The school management has to ensure that both the students and teachers put on masks all the time.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

9 killed in rain incidents in Uttarakhand, CM Dhami raises alarm among district magistrates, know key updates

'Opposition has betrayed the people of India': PM Modi slams INDIA alliance's no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha

Khichdi 2 teaser: Farah Khan joins Parekh family on ‘khatarnak mission’, film to release on this date

Ecuador presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio shot dead at campaign event

'Bewakoof hone ki...': Shah Rukh Khan gives apt reply to troll who says 'aapki umar zyada ho gayi hai'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE