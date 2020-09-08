School Reopening News Unlock 4: Health ministry issues SOPs for partial reopening of schools

Students from classes 9th to 12th will be allowed to go to school to take guidance from teachers. however that will be completely their own choice. For this, parents/guardians have to give a written consent.

School Reopening News Unlock 4.0: The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday released SOP for opening of schools from September 21. Some states have decided to resume schools from September 21 has suggested by the Centre government's Unlock 4.0 guidelines. The states that have already issued notification for school reopening according to unlock 4.0 guidelines from September 21 include Delhi, Bihar, and Andhra Pradesh.

Here are the SOPs issued by the health ministry:

Students from classes 9th to 12th will be allowed to go to school to take guidance from teachers. however that will be completely their own choice. For this, parents/guardians have to give a written consent.

Schools outside the containment zone will be allowed to be opened. However, students, teachers, school staff residing in the containment zone will not be allowed to come to school.

Before resuming activities in the school, all work areas, classroom laboratories, teaching area, common utility area, etc., have to be sanitised with sodium hypochlorite solution.

The seating arrangement should be done in the same way to ensure that there is a distance of more than 6 feet between two students and teachers in schools.

Schools which were used as quarantine centres will be cleaned and deep-sanitized before partially resuming.

Only 50 feet teaching and non-teaching staff will be called in the school.

Alternative arrangements for contact-less attendance instead of biometric attendance at school will be made by the school administration.

Teachers and students will have maintain a physical distance of 6 feet, wherever possible. The activities and seating arrangements will be according to that.

Assemblies, sports and events that can lead to overcrowding have been strictly prohibited.

The guidelines said that for air-conditioning/ventilation, the guidelines of CPWD shall be followed which emphasises that the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30 degree Celsius, relative humidity should be in the range of 40-70 per cent, intake of fresh air should be as much as possible and cross ventilation should be adequate.

Lockers of students will remain in use, as long as physical distancing and regular disinfection is maintained.

Swimming Pool shall remain closed.

Students from Classes 9th to 12th will have the option of attending the classes remotely/virtually or physically only on a voluntary basis for guidance from their teachers subject to written permission of parent/guardian.

The guidelines said that cleaning and regular disinfection (using 1 per cent sodium hypochlorite) of frequently touched surfaces (doorknobs, elevator buttons, handrails, chairs, benches, washroom fixtures, etc.) will be made mandatory in all classrooms, laboratories, lockers, parking areas, other common areas before the beginning of classes and at the end of the day.

Teachers have to ensure that students do not share things like pencils, pens, books, tiffin boxes, water bottles.

The school management has to ensure that both the students and teachers put on masks all the time.