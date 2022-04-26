SC pulls up Uttarakhand govt: Ensure no hate speech at dharma sansad event

File photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Uttarakhand chief secretary to place on record that no untoward statement will be made at the 'Dharam Sansad' scheduled to be held in Roorkee on Wednesday.

The top court also warned that it will hold top officials responsible in case of any hate speech being made.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar took note of the assurance given by the Uttarakhand government that authorities are confident that no untoward statement will be made during the event and that all steps as per the decisions of this court will be taken.

READ | Covid 4th wave: DCGI approves emergency use of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children aged 6-12 years

The bench also told the Uttarakhand government that the chief secretary would be asked to appear before it if the state failed to take preventive steps.

“We will hold the chief secretary, home secretary, IG concerned responsible if any untoward situation happens despite your assurance. We are putting it on record,” the bench also comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and C T Ravikumar said.

The apex court voiced concern that incidents of hate speeches keep occurring in the country despite the apex court guidelines on preventive measures to be taken by government authorities.

FIRs were earlier registered in connection with the three-day Dharam Sansad that was held in Haridwar last December where hate speeches were made targeting members of a community.

The top court was hearing a petition filed by journalist Qurban Ali and former Patna High Court judge and senior advocate Anjana Prakash, who have also sought a direction for an "independent, credible and impartial investigation" by an SIT into incidents of hate speeches against the Muslim community.

Dharam Sansad at Himachal Pradesh

At the outset, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioner in the matter relating to the Dharam Sansad at Himachal Pradesh, submitted that dharam sansads are being held at every other place from time to time.

This was held in Una, Himachal Pradesh. This is very shocking. I will not even read it publicly, he said. The bench told the Himachal Pradesh government that it has to follow the guidelines already in place.

READ | ‘Religious freedom significantly worsening’: US body terms India as ‘country of particular concern’

Are you following them or not, you have to answer. If not, then you have to take corrective measures, the bench said. The counsel for Himachal Pradesh told the bench that it has taken preventive measures and also undertaken investigation.

He said the state had issued a notice under Section 64 of the Police Act to ensure there is no such issue. You have to stop activity, and not just investigation. File an affidavit disclosing what steps you have taken to prevent it and thereafter, the bench said.