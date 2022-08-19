'Such incidents keep happening': SBSP chief on Hamirpur incident where girl was molested, paraded naked

On August 17, six guys beat up a girl in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh, and then paraded her while she was naked, according to reports. In response to this shameful incident, the leader of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, OP Rajbhar, stated that "such incidents keep happening because there is not enough police force to defend every house."

The incident happened on August 17 in the district of Hamirpur's city forest. Six males verbally abuse the girl and her partner as they are seen enjoying time together in a viral video of the incident. Five of the accused have been taken into police custody. On Thursday night, three people were detained, and two more were on Friday morning.

"The population of UP is 25 crore as it is a big state and there is not enough police to guard every house. Such incidents keep happening," Rajbhar said.

"The government performs its duties, and the law takes its course" Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party leader added. Reacting to BSP chief Mayawati’s statement on this, he said that Mayawati's claim is unjustified because such occurrences occurred while her administration was in office and there is no jungle raj in UP.

Six males can be seen attacking the girl and her partner in the video, after which they beat the female and make her take off her clothes. The couple is shown being beaten up by the men while they abuse the girl and demand money from them. Although the victim is seen being molested by the suspects, authorities clarified that this was not a gangrape event.

