Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

'Such incidents keep happening': SBSP chief on Hamirpur incident where girl was molested, paraded naked

In response to this shameful incident, the leader of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, OP Rajbhar, stated that "such incidents keep happening".

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 02:43 PM IST

'Such incidents keep happening': SBSP chief on Hamirpur incident where girl was molested, paraded naked
'Such incidents keep happening': SBSP chief on Hamirpur incident where girl was molested, paraded naked

On August 17, six guys beat up a girl in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh, and then paraded her while she was naked, according to reports. In response to this shameful incident, the leader of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, OP Rajbhar, stated that "such incidents keep happening because there is not enough police force to defend every house."

The incident happened on August 17 in the district of Hamirpur's city forest. Six males verbally abuse the girl and her partner as they are seen enjoying time together in a viral video of the incident. Five of the accused have been taken into police custody. On Thursday night, three people were detained, and two more were on Friday morning.

"The population of UP is 25 crore as it is a big state and there is not enough police to guard every house. Such incidents keep happening," Rajbhar said.

READ | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to be PM candidate for 2024 Lok Sabha polls? Know what JD-U chief said

"The government performs its duties, and the law takes its course" Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party leader added. Reacting to BSP chief Mayawati’s statement on this, he said that Mayawati's claim is unjustified because such occurrences occurred while her administration was in office and there is no jungle raj in UP.

Six males can be seen attacking the girl and her partner in the video, after which they beat the female and make her take off her clothes. The couple is shown being beaten up by the men while they abuse the girl and demand money from them. Although the victim is seen being molested by the suspects, authorities clarified that this was not a gangrape event.

READ | Amid CBI raid at Manish Sisodia's residence, Delhi LG orders transfer of 12 IAS officers

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Patna: Stones pelted at the convoy of Nitish Kumar, Bihar CM not present in cavalcade
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.