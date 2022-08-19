Search icon
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to be PM candidate for 2024 Lok Sabha polls? Know what JD-U chief said

Nitish Kumar, who recently broke off his alliance with the BJP, has been rumoured to be the PM candidate for the opposition in the 2024 polls.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 11:01 PM IST

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File photo)

Soon after JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar broke off his alliance with BJP in Bihar and joined hands with foe-turned-friend RJD to form a new government, rumours have been going around that the Bihar CM is eyeing the Prime Minister post in the next elections.

Though Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has refuted the rumours of him being in the PM race in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections multiple times, his party leaders are coming forward with a different story, suggesting a different possibility.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Janata Dal (United) said that Nitish Kumar can be the Prime Ministerial candidate in the 2024 elections if other parties want, opening the option of him contesting the elections for the top post.

JD(U) president Lalan Singh said Nitish Kumar's main focus is on uniting opposition parties to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and he will visit the national capital to meet leaders from various parties after the vote of confidence in the Bihar assembly next week.

Lalan Singh, who is a close aide of Nitish Kumar, told PTI that the longest serving CM of Bihar and the main face of the JD(U), is not a contender for the opposition's prime ministerial candidate.

Though he shut down the claims of Kumar being the PM candidate, while asked for the party's view in case of other opposition parties backed him to take on the mantle, Singh said, "If other parties decide and want so, then it's an option."

The JD(U) president and Lok Sabha MP noted that many opposition leaders, including Sharad Pawar and Arvind Kejriwal, called up Nitish Kumar to congratulate him after he snapped ties with the BJP and allied with its rivals to form a new government in Bihar.

Meanwhile, the Centre has been taking repeated attacks on Nitish Kumar for his U-turn in Bihar’s political arena, where he backed out from the BJP-JD(U) alliance to form a new government with RJD, appointing Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav the new Deputy CM of the state.

(With PTI inputs)

