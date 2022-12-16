Savaari Car Rentals - Redefining Indian Roadtrips in 2022

There is no denying that the pandemic altered our perception of travel. The ultimate trip of a lifetime is no longer an utopian dream. After dreaming of freedom for the past two years, people finally began to release their pent-up passion for travel in 2022, with substantial increases in searches for trips to once-in-a-lifetime Indian destinations.

A trip that satisfies wanderlust is back in style, as we are witnessing several trends that will shape the way forward for travel in 2023. This year paved the way for a road trip renaissance unlike any other in recent memory, as never-before-seen work flexibility, travel restrictions, and a desire to avoid the crowded spaces of airlines and public transportation, among other factors, combined to spawn a burgeoning movement of chauffeur driven cabs.

One such company that found itself inundated with booming business courtesy of the open road’s renewed allure is Savaari, an organisation founded in 2006, that evolved to be one is India’s largest car rental services present in over 2000 cities & servicing over 500,000 routes. In a short period, Savaari earned the reputation of a car rental brand with clean cabs, well-trained chauffeurs who are local travel experts and unmatched service quality to make your holiday truly pleasurable, wholesome and memorable.

With a fleet of 25,000 vendors and driver partners completing over 1 million road trips covering a distance of 500 million kilometres across the country, Savaari has emerged as the largest car rental player in the industry. Most importantly, Savaari marked the return of classic road trips by providing premium road trip services to several offbeat destinations, including remote destinations for tourism. This is an overview of the key milestones, achievements, and successes achieved by Savaari in 2022.

Execution of 2.4 lakh road trips in India

Savaari's cabs traversed a total distance of 1,750 lakh kilometers, with the execution of mind-boggling 2.4 lakh road trips in 3,200 Indian destinations. 24,978 chauffeurs were deployed to execute these trips and were behind the wheel for 52,453 trip days. The nuts and bolts of this report, meanwhile, show just how much of a road trip resurgence is underway. With the festive season around the corner, Savaari continues to execute these road trips with a foreseen demand growth of over 90% compared to the year 2022.

Exemplifying travel trends

The open road has always served as a sort of grand mystery, an untamed beast waiting to be conquered. That mystique experienced a renaissance of sorts over the past year, as adventurers were fuelled to experience the country's beauty and breathtaking sights on the road. The top cities serviced throughout the year were Bangalore, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai and New Delhi. Meanwhile, destinations such as Dharamshala, Daman, Asansol, Hanamkonda, Hubli, Srirangapatna saw significant increases in bookings, indicating an increase in non-metro city penetration. Our longest road trip began in Bangalore and ended in Lucknow, with stops in Hampi, Nagpur, Pachmarhi, Jabalpur, and Khajuraho.

Although long-weekend excursions inside one's state might be enjoyable, they cannot compete with the allure of interstate road journeys. The year witnessed a fascinating spark in offbeat travel, which has stunningly contributed to this growth. Be it a spiritual sojourn in Srisailam or Ajmer Sharif; beholding the magnificent views of the snow-capped peaks of Pahalgam and Sakleshpur; soaking in the sun by the azure blue beaches of Varkala or Gopalpur, or indulging in adrenaline rushing activities in Kaziranga National Park or Hogenakkal Falls, Savaari fulfilled the experiences of providing escapism from the concrete enclosures in the cities. Savaari also offers last-mile connectivity to every length and breadth of India, and played an active role in contributing to rural tourism, by driving to the treasure trove of tribal India in the summer of 2022 to Chhattisgarh, to motivate travellers looking for an enriching rustic experience to do the same.

While more travellers today are inspired to explore the offbeat side of India, the lack of resources available in the public domain regarding these destinations may be a deterrent. Although most travel agents nowadays take a back seat when it comes to encouraging offbeat tourism, one of the best ways to explore the unknown is to delve into information gleaned from travel magazines and of course, the internet. Savaari curated a magazine, titled ‘The Road Less Traveled’, which aims to take the reader on a journey of lesser-known travel tales from the country. With a detailed itinerary, we cover a wide range of topics, from afterlife rituals to magnificent architectural relics and several offbeat destinations. The magazine hopes that the stories and colourful allure of these quirky destinations will inspire travellers to visit them.

2023 - The Year of Invigorated Travel

As travel trends have shifted dramatically in the last two years, 2022 has sparked a renewed interest in visiting lesser-known, even once-forbidden regions that are now eager to welcome visitors. 2023 is set to be the year of invigorated travel – with travellers seeking to explore lesser-known destinations compared to 2022.

A road trip to off-the-beaten-path scenic landscapes is the best way to soak up the authentic offbeat experience that captures the essence of the country. There's something here for everyone, whether you're looking for extraordinary excursions through ancient rainforests, blossoming historic sites, or exquisite offbeat destinations to soak up the tranquillity. Just like how roads connect these experiences, there is more that connects than divides them: an opportunity for deeper engagement with local communities, slower travel, and more meaningful and joyful human connection.

(Above mentioned article is consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)