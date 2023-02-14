Rape in Gurgaon's Sahara Mall: Engineer called for job interview, assaulted by 'Tushar Sharma'

Sahara Mall is one of the most prominent malls in Gurgaon (File)

In a ghastly incident, an engineer was raped inside the parking stand of a mall in Gurgaon. She was called to the mall at the city's posh MG road on the pretext of a job interview. She was drugged and raped in a car, allegedly by a man named Tushar Sharma.

The woman, 27, is an engineering graduate. She is a resident of Gurgaon's DLF. She had landed the job interview through an online portal. She got the contact information of the man who identified himself as Tushar Sharma.

The man promised her a job and called her to Gurgaon's Sahara Mall. The man met her outside the mall and took her to the parking lot where he offered her water laced with sedatives. He later raped her in the car.

The woman registered the case at Sector 51 police station.

The incident took place at 1 pm. She reached the mall at 1 pm with her documents. Tushar Sharma met her at the gate of the mall and took her to the basement parking.

"As I lost consciousness, he pushed me inside his car and raped me forcibly. He then fled away in his car, leaving me alone in the parking lot. He also threatened to kill me if I told anyone about the incident," the woman said in her complaint.

The police are trying to find the CCTV footage from the mall management. They are trying to nab the accused.

Sahara Mall is one of the most prominent malls in Gurgaon, located on the MG Road, the main market area near the metro station.