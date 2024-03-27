Twitter
HomeIndia

India

Rampur Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Rampur will cast its ballot in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election, scheduled for April 19.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Mar 27, 2024, 12:26 PM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

Rampur Lok Sabha constituency
The Election Commission has released the entire schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Seven polling phases will occur between April 19 and June 1. On June 4, the election results will be announced. 

Rampur will cast its ballot in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election, scheduled for April 19. June 4th is the vote counting date. In the Lok Sabha, Uttar Pradesh has 80 seats, including Rampur. 

Rampur Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

The BJP has chosen Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi as their candidate once again for the Rampur Lok Sabha seat. He previously won a by-election in June 2022 and currently holds the position. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has not yet announced their candidate for the Rampur seat, which was previously held by their senior leader Azam Khan. In a recent development, the SP's Rampur unit has released a letter stating that they are "boycotting" the elections.

Rampur Lok Sabha Election past results

The 2019 Lok Sabha Elections saw a turnout of 63.19 percent in Rampur, where SP candidate Azam Khan defeated BJP candidate Jayaprada Nahata.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, 59.3% of voters turned out, and BJP candidate Dr Nepal Singh won with 358616 votes over SP candidate Naseer Ahmad Khan, who received 335181 votes.

