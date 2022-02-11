Rajasthan police celebrates Valentine's week in style, campaigns against fake news

Valentine’s Week is a celebration of love, and anyone can join the celebration. People can have different ways to express their happiness and feel part of the positive vibes. Rajasthan police has also hopped onto the trend in a unique way.

Recently, Rajasthan Police used the template – “Choke the fake news, Don’t be late” on its Twitter handle on Chocolate Day.

Rajasthan Police started the Valentine week on Rose Day with the template – “spread fragrance of rose, don’t forward thorns of fake news”.

On Propose Day, Rajasthan Police shared a message stating that they have a proposal for all, before considering a message consider the source, cross-check it, check the date etc.

On Teddy Day, the police spoke about fact check websites as teddies. The message shared read, “This Teddy Day we are gifting you fact-checking websites as teddies”. On Promise Day, the police asked people to promise that they will always stay loyal to fact news and avoid fake news.

Rajasthan police is known for cheering up people with innovative posts via its Twitter handle. Earlier, the police shared a poster of the film Mughal-e-Azam highlighting lines from the song ‘Jab Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya’ when the Rajasthan assembly passed a bill prohibiting honour killing.