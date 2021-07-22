Rajasthan earthquake: Another quake measuring 4.8 hits Bikaner today

After Wednesday (July 21)'s 5.3 magnitude earthquake, another quake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale hit Rajasthan's Bikaner at 7:42 am on July 22 (Thursday), the National Center for Seismology informed.

On Wednesday, a quake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale had hit Rajasthan' Bikaner, the National Centre for Seismology had informed on its official Twitter handle.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 21-07-2021, 05:24:29 IST, Lat: 29.19 & Long: 70.05, Depth: 110 Km ,Location: 343km WNW of Bikaner, Rajasthan," National Centre for Seismology it wrote.