Rajasthan earthquake: Another quake measuring 4.8 hits Bikaner today
On Wednesday, an earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale had hit Rajasthan' Bikaner.
After Wednesday (July 21)'s 5.3 magnitude earthquake, another quake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale hit Rajasthan's Bikaner at 7:42 am on July 22 (Thursday), the National Center for Seismology informed.
On Wednesday, a quake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale had hit Rajasthan' Bikaner, the National Centre for Seismology had informed on its official Twitter handle.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 21-07-2021, 05:24:29 IST, Lat: 29.19 & Long: 70.05, Depth: 110 Km ,Location: 343km WNW of Bikaner, Rajasthan," National Centre for Seismology it wrote.