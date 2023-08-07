Headlines

Rahul Gandhi to speak on no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha tomorrow

Congress feels that starting discussion on the no-confidence motion with Rahul Gandhi as the lead speaker will make the desired impact and put pressure on the government.

Latest News

IANS

Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 05:43 PM IST

Congress is likely to initiate discussion on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha on August 8 (Tuesday) with Rahul Gandhi as the lead speaker.

Party sources said that though the no-confidence motion has been moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and once admitted, it is the party's discretion to decide who can be the lead speaker to initiate the discussion.

Congress feels that starting discussion on the no-confidence motion with Rahul Gandhi as the lead speaker will make the desired impact and put pressure on the government.

After Supreme Court stayed Gandhi's conviction in a defamation case on August 4, the Congress was keen that his Lok Sabha membership is restored at the earliest.

With his membership having been restored earlier today, the Congress is now keen that Gandhi initiates the discussion on the no-confidence motion.

A senior Congress leader said that the no-confidence motion has been invoked to compel Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come to the House and speak on the grave situation prevailing in Manipur.

When the no-confidence motion is moved, all issues are included in it, though the government can't be dislodged, its failures can be exposed through it, the leader said.

This move will make people understand what the real issues facing the country are, and the actual picture of the nation will come to the fore, the leader said.

