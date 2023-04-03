Rahul Gandhi’s jail term to be reversed? Congress leader to move Surat Court amid ‘Modi surname’ row

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo)

Congress leader and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, who recently got sentenced to two years in prison, is set to approach the Surat Court in hopes to reverse his conviction in the ‘Modi surname’ defamation case, which dates back to 2019.

Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified as a Member of Parliament due to his conviction in the 2019 defamation case, has decided to approach the Surat Court today, April 3, with plans to appeal against the 2-year jail sentence announced in his conviction.

If the conviction in the ‘Modi surname’ defamation case is reversed by the Surat Court, then Rahul Gandhi will regain his membership in the Lok Sabha and will not have to serve a jail term. It is likely that the verdict will be announced sometime this week.

Rahul Gandhi was convicted in the 2019 defamation case by the Surat Court on March 23, where he was sentenced to 2 years in jail. The court also granted him bail for 30 days so that he has a chance to approach a higher court against the conviction.

The 2019 defamation case was filed against the Congress MP on a complaint by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi, who was offended by certain remarks made against the ‘Modi’ surname during Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Karnataka.

Rahul Gandhi was conducting a rally in Karnataka during the campaigning of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where he said, “How come all thieves have the common surname Modi?” Rahul Gandhi was referring to fugitives Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi, as well as taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After the conviction of Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader took to the streets in Delhi and called a satyagraha in solidarity with the former Wayanad MP, slamming the BJP-led central government for “attacking democracy”. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also spoke out in support of her brother, taking repeated jibes at PM Modi over the conviction.

