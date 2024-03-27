Purnia Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar: Check present MP, polling date, candidates list and other details

Lok Sabha elections to the 40 seats in Bihar will be held in all seven phases.

General Elections for the 18th Lok Sabha will begin from next month in April. With this, 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar will also see polling in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes across India will take place on June 4. In Bihar, Purnia is one the key Lok Sabha constituencies. The seat comprises six assembly seats -- Kasba, Banmankhi, Rupauli, Dhamdaha, Purnia and Korha.

Presently, Santosh Kumar Kushwaha of the Janata Dal (United) is MP from the seat. He defeated Uday Singh of Congress in 2019 General Assembly Elections. The constituency witnessed a 65.38% voter turnout in 2019. Kumar won 2019 General Election with a victory margin of 2,63,461 votes and secured 6,32,924 votes. Runner-up Singh got 3,69,463 votes.

Polling date in Purnia Lok Sabha Seat

Lok Sabha elections to the 40 seats in Bihar will be held in seven phases on April 19, 26, May 7, 13, 20, 25, and June 1. Polling will held in Purnia Lok Sabha seat in the second phase on April 26 along four other constituencies of Bihar -- Kishanganj Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur and Banka.

Candiates from Purnia Lok Sabha constituency

JD(U) has yet again field Santosh Kumar Kushwaha as its candidate from Purnia. While, Congress is likely to field Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, who recently merged its party Jan Adhikar Party into Congress. However, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress still discussing seat-sharing in the state.

