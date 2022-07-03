‘Public health emergency’ in Puducherry’s Karaikal due to diarrhoea outbreak, around 700 hospitalised so far

File Photo | Representational

A 'public health emergency' was declared in Karaikal region by the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services of Puducherry on Sunday amid an outbreak of acute diarrhoeal cases.

The cases have been emerging in the outlying pocket of the Union Territory for the last few days. A large number of people were found to be suffering from acute diarrhoeal disease. Examination of drinking water samples in the region found it was not good for consumption, a release from the Director of Health G Sriramulu said. Some of the patients are reported positive for cholera.

The Director of Health said that more cases were arriving in hospitals every day. The authorities have formed special teams of doctors to assess the situation.

So far, around 700 people have been admitted to Karaikal hospitals, PTI reported citing an official source.

Steps have been initiated to control the situation in coordination with the PWD and Municipalities. With contamination being the reason for the outbreak as per the authorities, people in the region have been directed to drink only boiled water. Similar order has been passed to hotels and restaurants to supply only boiled water.

All schools and colleges were closed for three days by Puducherry Education Director Rudra Goud from Monday 'due to outbreak of cholera' in Karaikal region. Board examinations for polytechnic colleges will, however, be conducted as per schedule, the Director added.

