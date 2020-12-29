PM Modi inaugurates New Bhaupur-New Khurja section of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the 'New Bhaupur- New Khurja section' of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) via video conferencing. Modi also inaugurated EDFC's Operation Control Centre (OCC) at Prayagraj.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM said that the corridor will play a major role in 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

"These freight corridors will play a major role in making India self-reliant. Be it traders, farmers or consumers, everyone will be benefitted from these," Modi said.

During the event, Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Piyush Goyal were also present.

The 351 km New Bhaupur - New Khurja section of EDFC is situated in Uttar Pradesh and has been built by TATA Projects Limited. The section will open new vistas of opportunity for the local industries such as aluminium industry (Pukhrayan region of Kanpur Dehat district), dairy sector (Auraiya district), textile production/block printing (Etawah district), glassware industry (Firozabad district), pottery products (Khurja of Bulandshahr district), asafoetida or `hing` production (Hathras district) and locks and hardware (Aligarh district).

The section will also decongest the existing Kanpur-Delhi mainline and will enable Indian Railways to run faster trains.

A state-of-the-art Operation Control Centre (OCC) at Prayagraj will act as the command centre for the entire route length of the EDFC.