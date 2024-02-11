Twitter
PM Modi holds roadshow in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua, launches Rs 7,550 crore development projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a road show in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua on Sunday. He was accompanied during the roadshow by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 02:31 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a road show in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua on Sunday. People gathered on both sides of the road, showered petals on the PM, and chanted slogans as the Prime Minister greeted them on his way to the venue of his public rally in Jhabua.

The visit assumes significance ahead of the Lok Sabha elections just a few months away.

He was accompanied during the roadshow by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Before holding the roadshow, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth Rs 7,500 crore at Jhabua. The projects will benefit the significant tribal population of the region, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in an official statement. 

"Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple initiatives that will benefit the significant tribal population of the region. Prime Minister will disburse monthly installments of Aahar Anudan under Aahar Anudan Yojna to about two lakh women beneficiaries. Under this scheme, Rs 1,500 per month is provided for nutritious food to women of various especially backward tribes of Madhya Pradesh," the PMO said in a statement. 

Prime Minister Modi will also distribute 1.75 lakh Adhikar Abhilekh (record of rights) to beneficiaries of the SVAMITVA Scheme. "This will provide documentary evidence to people for the right to their land," PMO said earlier.

He will also transfer Rs 55.90 crores for 559 villages under the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana and will lay the foundation stone of 'CM Rise School' in Jhabua. "The school will integrate technology to provide modern facilities like smart classes, e-Library etc to students," PMO said. 

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of multiple projects that will strengthen the water supply and provisioning of drinking water in Madhya Pradesh. According to PMO, the projects for which the foundation stone will be laid include the 'Talavada Project' which is a drinking water supply scheme for more than one thousand villages of Dhar and Ratlam; and 14 urban water supply schemes under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0, benefitting more than 50 thousand urban households across multiple districts of Madhya Pradesh.

