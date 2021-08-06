On her second death anniversary, remembering people's minister Sushma Swaraj via her tweets

Today, on Sushma Swaraj's second death anniversary let’s remember her tweets that have a special place in our hearts.

Fiery, feisty, and a people's minister is how we remember our former Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj. She was the most accessible political leader who helped hundreds of Indians within and outside of India through social media. Her sudden demise at the age of 67, due to a heart attack left a void that will never be filled. Not only Indians but people from across the globe were shocked to hear about her demise.

She was an exemplary leader, who, more often than not went out of her way to help people. This quality is what made her a people's minister and the most followed female minister on Twitter. Sushma Swaraj used Twitter not only as a medium to communicate, but also to help people who were stuck in some critical situations.

"Even if you are stuck on the Mars, Indian Embassy there will help you."

This tweet had won millions of Indian hearts. This made her the most powerful minister who could do anything to help fellow Indians in trouble.

"Please tweet your problem to the concerned Indian Embassy/authority and endorse the same to @sushmaswaraj. /1 Pl RT. I monitor their response to your tweets personally. In case of emergency pl mention #SOS. /2 Pl RT"

In 2017, in a series of tweets in early January, Swaraj asked Indian passport-holders to tweet their travel-related problems. She converted Twitter account into a legal way for distressed travelers to register their complaints.

"Just send one tweet. Send it in the middle of the night, send it at three in the morning, send it at four in the afternoon, a resolution is done within twenty-four hours. That is why I said, help is just one tweet away," Swaraj had said.

She said this amid cheers from the gathering of the diaspora in the year 2019, in Varanasi. She comforted Indians by saying that, "help is just one tweet away."

"I appeal to 30 lakh Indians in Saudi Arabia. Please help your fellow brothers and sisters. I assure you that no Indian worker rendered unemployed in Saudi Arabia will go without food. I am monitoring this on an hourly basis. I assure you that no Indian worker rendered unemployed in Saudi Arabia will go without food. I am monitoring this on an hourly basis. There is nothing mightier than the collective will of the Indian nation."

Her series of tweets came after a tweet by a man who said around 800 Indians are starving for the last three days in Jeddah and sought her intervention. On this, she monitored the situation herself and rescued Indians.

"Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime."

This was her last tweet on August 6, 2019. Hours before her sudden demise, former Foreign Minister, Sushma Swaraj had congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the centre's move on Article 370.