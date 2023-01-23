Old Pension Scheme: Himachal Pradesh implements OPS, employees can expect THESE benefits

File Photo

There have been several discussions across the country in recent days regarding the old pension scheme. Many states so far have implemented this system. Close to 1.36 lakh employees are all set to benefit from the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

After the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in many other states, now government employees living in Himachal Pradesh will also stand to benefit from the OPS. The Chief Secretary of the state has said that instructions have been given to implement the decision of the Finance Department.

According to the information received from the state government of Himachal Pradesh, about 1.36 lakh employees will be benefited from this decision. Terms, conditions, and SOP have been issued by the Finance Department and the Congress government has approved the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme as per the election promise.

Apart from this, a plan is also being made to give Rs 1500 per month to women in the age group of 18 to 60 years. Along with this, one lakh jobs will be created in a month to increase employment. The employees coming into government service from January 1, 2004, come under the New Pension Scheme.

Apart from the Himachal Pradesh government, earlier Chhattisgarh Government, Rajasthan Government, and Punjab Government have also implemented OPS.

Talking about the benefits of the old pension scheme, its biggest advantage is that it is made on the basis of the last drawn salary. Apart from this, as the inflation rate increases, DA also increases. Even when the government implements the new pay commission, it increases the pension.