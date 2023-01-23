Search icon
Cristiano Ronaldo fails to score single goal in much-awaited Al Nassr debut, gets brutally trolled

Seeing Ronaldo not score a single goal in his debut match, fans flooded social media with memes, trolling the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 01:47 PM IST

Photo via Twitter

The world held its breath as football star Cristiano Ronaldo made his much-awaited Al Nassr debut, but failed to score as his new team defeated Al-Ettifaq 1-0 in the Saudi Pro League on Sunday.

In his debut game in Riyadh, Ronaldo played the entire 90 minutes and kept the crowd engaged. Brazilian forward Anderson Talisca gave Al-Nassr the lead shortly after the halfway point.

Seeing Ronaldo not score a single goal in his debut match, fans flooded social media with memes, trolling the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Troll Football wrote, "No way Ronaldo is the lowest-rated player against an unknown club." 

On the other hand, another user said, "Messi in WC final vs France
Ronaldo vs somebody named Al-Ettifaq.
Life is perfect now." 

Check out some other social media reactions here.

As for Cristiano's debut, Abdulmajeed Al Sulaiheem sent in a cross that Ronaldo rushed into the box to try to meet, but it sailed over his head and was met by Talisca, who was able to score.

 A few minutes later, Ronaldo lined up a free kick outside the area and had a great chance, but his shot went high and wide.

The second half saw the 37-year-old race the ball down to the byline and fire in a threatening cross, but the resulting shot missed the mark.

Earlier on Thursday, Ronaldo scored twice for a Riyadh All Stars team in a 4-5 defeat to Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain in an exhibition match. With 14 games under their belt, Al Nassr has surpassed the reigning champion Al Hilal by one point.

