Nupur Sharma row: Industrialist Naveen Jindal's company flags 'case of mistaken identity'

Naveen Kumar Jindal was expelled by the BJP for making objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

New Delhi: Jindal Steel and Power has issued a statement saying some media houses were confusing its chairman Naveen Jindal with the expelled BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal who allegedly made objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad on Twitter.

"We wish to inform you that certain recent developments in the public domain have involved the name of one Mr Naveen Kumar Jindal. We hereby clarify, that the developments are in no way related to our Group Chairman Mr Naveen Jindal. Certain sections of the media have also erroneously used the photographs of our chairman while reporting the matter. This clearly is a case of mistaken identity," the group said in a statement.

Naveen Kumar Jindal, a BJP leader, was expelled by the party for allegedly fomenting religious enmity between communities. He is facing cases in several states over the remarks.

Naveen Jindal is a steel magnet and a politician who was a minister when the UPA was in power.

The BJP had also suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma for making an objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a television debate.

Several Arab countries had raised objections to the remarks made by the two BJP leaders. The Central government had said they were the views of fringe elements, not of the government.

The remarks have sparked violence protests in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Jharkhand. Two people died in Ranchi amid the violence. Several Muslim bodies have appealed for peace.