Nupur Sharma row: Industrialist Naveen Jindal's company flags 'case of mistaken identity'

Headlines

Watch: Parineeti Chopra returns to Mumbai sporting sindoor, pink choora, blushes after pap asks 'jiju kaise hai'

Israel-Hamas conflict: 900 Israelis, including 40 babies killed, over 2500 injured as war turns ghastly

'Need support of India and...': Israeli envoy on action against Hamas

Sikkim: Congress accuses Centre of being unresponsive towards people in disaster-hit state

Brief history of India-Israel relations, impact of Israel-Hamas war

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Parineeti Chopra returns to Mumbai sporting sindoor, pink choora, blushes after pap asks 'jiju kaise hai'

IND vs AFG, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Afghanistan match 9

Eng vs Ban: England beat Bangladesh by 137 runs to register first win in World Cup 2023

8 Benefits of ice bath

7 Ways to increase metabolism after 40s

7 Indian foods to eat during loose motion

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Israel Hamas War: Tension escalates in India after 18,000 stranded Indians in Israel Seek Help

Israel Hamas War: Conflict turns deadly; Hamas threatens to kill hostages after Israel attacks Gaza

World Mental Health Day 2023 : Is binge eating a mental disorder?

Watch: Parineeti Chopra returns to Mumbai sporting sindoor, pink choora, blushes after pap asks 'jiju kaise hai'

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

Nushrratt Bharuccha recalls hiding in shelter, crying while stuck in Israel during Hamas attack: 'The final 36 hours...'

HomeIndia

India

Nupur Sharma row: Industrialist Naveen Jindal's company flags 'case of mistaken identity'

Naveen Kumar Jindal was expelled by the BJP for making objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 13, 2022, 03:57 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi: Jindal Steel and Power has issued a statement saying some media houses were confusing its chairman Naveen Jindal with the expelled BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal who allegedly made objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad on Twitter.

"We wish to inform you that certain recent developments in the public domain have involved the name of one Mr Naveen Kumar Jindal. We hereby clarify, that the developments are in no way related to our Group Chairman Mr Naveen Jindal. Certain sections of the media have also erroneously used the photographs of our chairman while reporting the matter. This clearly is a case of mistaken identity," the group said in a statement.

Naveen Kumar Jindal, a BJP leader, was expelled by the party for allegedly fomenting religious enmity between communities. He is facing cases in several states over the remarks. 

Naveen Jindal is a steel magnet and a politician who was a minister when the UPA was in power.

The BJP had also suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma for making an objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a television debate.

Several Arab countries had raised objections to the remarks made by the two BJP leaders. The Central government had said they were the views of fringe elements, not of the government.

The remarks have sparked violence protests in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Jharkhand. Two people died in Ranchi amid the violence. Several Muslim bodies have appealed for peace. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Swiggy delivery workers in Mumbai remain on strike for 3rd day over change in pay

Badminton: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty rank No. 1 in BWF doubles for the first time ever

Tom Cruise-starrer Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One set to stream on Prime Video, but there's a twist

This English batter becomes 3rd player to score century in World Cup match in India, not Root, Buttler

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav's reaction while snacking during Ind vs Aus World Cup match goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE