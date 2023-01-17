Search icon
Noida Metro's Republic Day offer: Get Metro Card for free on THESE dates

Noida Metro news: ecently, the authorities increased the minimum balance needed to enter the metro station

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 01:38 PM IST

Noida Metro news: The card was designed by the State Bank of India.

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation or NMRC has decided to give away metro cards to travellers for free. This scheme will go for 10 days. The decision was taken to celebrate Republic Day. Normally, the card comes for Rs 100.

The card was designed by the State Bank of India. If people use this card, they get a discount. However, passengers can now get this card for free.

The scheme will go on from the Republic Day till February 4.

Meanwhile, in order to avoid crowding on ticket counters, the Noida Metro has decided to install ticket vending machines on Aqua Line Stations. According to reports, the people of the city will be able to buy tickets using QR codes. These machines will not accept cash, Hindustan reported

Recently, the authorities increased the minimum balance needed to enter the metro station using metro cards. The minimum balance has been increased from Rs 10 to Rs 50.

