NEET MDS 2024: SC refuses to postpone exams, extends internship cut-off date to…

The court denied orders to reschedule the exam from its original date. The court noted that close to 28,000 students are expected to take the exam.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 15, 2024, 02:05 PM IST

(Image source: ANI)
The NEET MDS internship deadline was extended by the Union Government on Friday, March 15, 2024, and was notified by the Supreme Court on March 15. The Court dismissed the NEET MDS applicants' application, which sought to reschedule the exam, which is scheduled for March 18, 2024, and to extend the eligibility deadline following the revision of the internship completion dates, after taking note of the Union's submission.

The court denied orders to reschedule the exam from its original date. The court noted that close to 28,000 students are expected to take the exam. 

The Union notified the Supreme Court on February 21 that it was looking into the NEET-MDS candidates' complaints about the internship deadline extension. Taking note of the Union's stance, the Court dismissed the students' petition on February 21 and gave them permission to present their case to the authorities.

The students claim that the Union has not made a decision in their miscellaneous application to reopen the petition, which they filed last week. The bench, which consists of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, was informed of the Union's decision to extend the internship deadline while deliberating over that application today.

Additionally, today the bench was informed that the exam is scheduled for Monday, March 19. The Union added that 568 students have registered as a result of the decision to extend the deadline, and that the exam registration portal will be open for three days. After taking note of the Union's statement, the bench ended the application. The bench declared that the petitioners may file new lawsuits if they had any more complaints, adding that it could not grant any more orders for relief in a miscellaneous application.

Mumbai win 42nd Ranji Trophy title, beat Vidarbha by 169 runs

Rs 200 crore watch collection of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani

This laser weapon can destroy drones, hit coin from a kilometre, single fire costs...

Apple iPhone 15 available at just Rs 16999 in Flipkart sale after Rs 51000 off, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14

Murder Mubarak review: Homi Adajania's maddening puzzles, clues in Pankaj, Sara, Karisma-starrer will keep you hooked

