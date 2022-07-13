‘Muslims are using most contraceptives’: Asaduddin Owaisi slams CM Adityanath’s population imbalance remark

File photo

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was not happy with the remarks made by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding the population growth in India, and the recent UN report which shows that India’s population will surpass China soon.

A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'population imbalance' remark, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said Muslims were the ones using most contraceptives.

While speaking to news agency ANI regarding CM Adityanath’s statement, Owaisi said, “Are Muslims not natives of India? If we see the reality, natives are only tribals and Dravidian people. In Uttar Pradesh, without any law, desired fertility rate would be achieved by 2026-2030.”

The AIMIM chief further said, “Their own Health Minister said that no law is needed in the country for population control. It's Muslims who're using most contraceptives. The total fertility rate which was 2.6 in 2016 is now 2.3. Country's demographic dividend is the best among all countries.”

In a recent report, the United Nations said that the population of India will soon surpass that of China and become the world’s most populous country by 2023. Reacting to this, CM Yogi Adityanath said the population control programme must go ahead successfully but at the same time, 'population imbalance' should not be allowed to happen.

Speaking about the population imbalance, Adityanath further said, “It should not happen that the speed of population growth or the percentage of some community is high and we stabilise the population of the ‘moolniwasi’ (natives) through awareness or enforcement.”

According to a report by the World Population Prospects 2022 by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population Division the world's population is projected to reach eight billion on November 15, 2022. The latest projections by the United Nations suggest that the global population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050, and 10.4 billion in 2100.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh health minister Jai Pratap Singh said that the state is aiming for population stability by 2050. He also said with the new policy, the aim is to reduce the population growth rate to 2.1 percent.

(With ANI inputs)

