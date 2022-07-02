Mumbai: Minor landslide in Haji Ali area as heavy rains continue to batter city

Screen Grab

A landslide occurred near an under-construction building close to Haji Ali area in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, but there was no report of any injury to any person or damage to any structure, a BMC official said.

There was a landslide this morning above the Cadbury house from the Carmichael road side. #MumbaiRains #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/eDJGicIPS9 July 1, 2022

It took place near Pedder Road, an official said, adding that a footpath close to a hillock in the vicinity has also developed a crack.

"A structural consultant and geologist have been called to inspect the spot," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.