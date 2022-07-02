Search icon
Mumbai: Minor landslide in Haji Ali area as heavy rains continue to batter city

The Thane neighbourhood of Mumbai has had more than 82 mm of rainfall in the last 14 hours.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 03:56 PM IST

Screen Grab

A landslide occurred near an under-construction building close to Haji Ali area in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, but there was no report of any injury to any person or damage to any structure, a BMC official said.

It took place near Pedder Road, an official said, adding that a footpath close to a hillock in the vicinity has also developed a crack.

"A structural consultant and geologist have been called to inspect the spot," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

