Mukhtar Ansari’s wife Afsa on UP Police radar: Why she is booked under Gangster Act in Ghaziabad

Gangster turned politician Mukhtar Ansari (File photo)

Just days after the Income Tax Department identified property worth crores attached to gangster Mukhtar Ansari, his wife Afsa has landed on the radar of the Uttar Pradesh police in the midst of the UP authorities’ crackdown against gangsters and mafia.

Mukhtar Ansari’s wife Afsa has been booked under the Gangster Act of the UP government, and the police have announced a reward of Rs 50,000 against her, launching a stringent manhunt against her as the gangster’s wife remains absconding.

This comes shortly after the UP police announced a manhunt against Shaista Parveen, the wife of gangster turned politician Atiq Ahmed who was shot dead by three men while he was in police custody, being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj.

Afsa Ansari has been on the run for the past few days, while the Income Tax Department has identified ‘benami’ property worth Rs 127 crore attached to the Ansari family in Uttar Pradesh as well as in other states, as part of the crackdown against mafia bosses in the country.

Why Gangster Act is imposed on Afsa Ansari?

Mukhtar Ansari’s wife Afsa has been known to participate in the shady dealings of the gangster turned politician, and has now been booked under the Gangster Act in UP related to land grabbing and embezzlement, according to PTI.

The gangster’s wife Afsa Ansari has a case lodged against her dating back to 2019, where she has been accused of illegally occupying Kurk land in the Sadar Kotwali area's Cantonment line and Babedi area in Uttar Pradesh. She has also been accused of embezzling government funds.

Meanwhile, killed gangster Atiq Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen continues to remain on the run as the UP authorities have announced a reward of Rs 50,000 against her. Parveen is the second most wanted woman criminal in UP, accused of running the Atiq crime syndicate in UP while her husband remained lodged in jail.

