Monsoon onset over Kerala on June 1, Mumbai likely to receive pre-monsoon rains between June 2-4

The southwest monsoon is likely to make an onset over Kerala on June 1 as it has gained momentum since Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

The IMD, had earlier on May 15 said the monsoon is likely to hit the southern state on June 5, four days after its normal onset date. However, a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal is likely to help in the progress of monsoon. The normal onset of monsoon over Kerala is June 1.

"With the strengthening of westerlies and increase in convective clouds, the southwest monsoon has further advanced into some parts of Maldives-Comorin area, some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Andaman Sea and Andaman & Nicobar Islands," the Met Department said.

In its forecast of the monsoon for the next 5 days, the IMD said, "Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Maldives-Comorin area during the next 48 hours. A Low Pressure Area is likely to form over southeast & adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea during 310 May to 4" June, 2020. In view of this conditions are very likely to become favourable from June 1 for onset of southwest Monsoon over Kerala."

"A low pressure area has formed over westcentral Arabian Sea. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over the same region during next 48 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards towards south Oman & east Yemen coast during next 3 days," it added.

The IMD advised fishermen not to venture into westcentral Arabian Sea during May 29-June 1. Fishermen are also advised not to venture into southeast & eastcentral Arabian Sea during May 31-June 4.

According to the IMD, the country is likely to receive normal monsoon this year.

Mumbai is likely to receive its first shower of the season between June 2-4. These will be normal pre-monsoon type moderate rains as the monsoon onset for Mumbai still looking likely on June 10/11.