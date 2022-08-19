Monkeypox first indigenous RT-PCR test kit released at Andhra's Medtech Zone

File Photo

The Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone (AMTZ) on Friday launched the first indigenously manufactured RT-PCR kit for testing monkeypox. Transasia Bio-Medicals developed the kit, which was unveiled by Ajay Kumar Sood, the Centre's Principal Scientific Adviser.

The Transasia-Erba monkeypox RT-PCR kit is highly sensitive, but an easy-to-use test with uniquely formulated primer and probe for enhanced accuracy.

Suresh Vazirani, the founder-chairman of Transasia, said the kit would aid in the early detection and control of the infection, which the WHO has labeled a public health emergency of international concern.

Scientific Secretary Arabinda Mitra, former Director General of ICMR Balram Bhargava, adviser in the Department of Biotechnology Alka Sharma and others were present at the launch-function.

To stop the spread of the virus in India, the central government has issued a number of regulations, including those at the borders. International travellers have been warned to stay away from sick people, dead or alive wild animals, and other individuals.

On July 14, the Kollam district of Kerala announced the country's first case of monkeypox. Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis, or a virus that spreads from animals to humans, according to the World Health Organization. It has symptoms resembling those of smallpox but is clinically less serious.

(With inputs from PTI)