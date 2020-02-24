'Modi started as tea seller, he is very tough,' Donald Trump tells crowd at Motera stadium

Trump's 36-hour stay in India began with a roadshow, then, a stopover at Sabarmati Ashram, and concluded with the massive welcome event at Motera Stadium.

Amidst loud cheers from crowd gathered at Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium for the 'Namaste Trump' event on Monday, US President pointed out Prime Minister Narendra Modi's humble beginnings as a tea seller and appreciated his struggle to achieve several milestones in his political career.

"PM Modi started out as 'tea wallah', he worked as a tea seller. Everybody loves him but I will tell you this, he is very tough," Trump said as the crowd cheered on.

"PM Modi you are not just the pride of Gujarat, you are living proof that with hard work & devotion, Indians can accomplish anything at all, anything they want. The Prime Minister is a moving story of an incredible rise," he added.

Trump also lauded Bollywood and cricket, alluding to several Indian sporting icons and cult films like DDLJ and Sholay.

"All over the planet people take great joy in watching Bollywood films, bhangra, and classic films like DDLJ and Sholay. You cheer on great cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli," Trump said.

Trump also spoke on issues of defence and space programs of both countries before rounding off the program.

Trump's stay in Ahmedabad began with a roadshow, then, a stopover at Sabarmati Ashram, and concluded with the massive welcome event at Motera Stadium.

The President has now left for Agra where he will visit the Taj Mahal. From Agra, Trump will reach Delhi at around 7:30 pm today (Monday).

The visit is expected to significantly ramp up the bilateral defence and strategic ties between India and the US but unlikely to produce tangible outcomes in resolving thorny issues like trade tariffs.

According to officials on both sides, the talks between Trump and Modi are likely to be focused on a wide variety of bilateral and regional issues including trade and investment, defence and security, counter-terrorism, energy security, religious freedom, the proposed peace deal with Taliban in Afghanistan and situation in the Indo-Pacific.