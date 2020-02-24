'Modi started as tea seller, he is very tough,' Donald Trump tells crowd at Motera stadium

Headlines

‘Just like Rahul Gandhi…’: BJP accuses AAP Raghav Chadha of forging signatures of 5 MPs

Pakistan’s richest cricketer’s net worth is less than half of Virat Kohli; it’s not Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam

Parliament passes bill to empower President with management accountability of IIMs

Hrithik Roshan recalls being bullied in childhood, cites similarities with his Koi…Mil Gaya character: ‘I used to be…’

Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq lane bungalow, may shift soon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

‘Just like Rahul Gandhi…’: BJP accuses AAP Raghav Chadha of forging signatures of 5 MPs

Meet India's 3rd richest woman who earned Rs 1867 crore via Rs 49 crore investment, net worth is...

'Dravid was world-class player but he doesn't deserve...':Ex-PAK star takes a dig at India head coach

 Superfoods Alia Bhatt eats in a day for weight loss

7 magnesium rich foods to fight headache issues

5 exercises to relieve joint pain

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Uttarakhand: Portion of Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple collapses in Dehradun, heavy losses | Watch

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

Hrithik Roshan recalls being bullied in childhood, cites similarities with his Koi…Mil Gaya character: ‘I used to be…’

'I have not forgotten anything': Asha Bhosle says only she knows the history of film industry- Watch

After backlash to Ranveer Singh replacing Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3, Farhan Akhtar says 'we hope you will show him...'

HomeIndia

India

'Modi started as tea seller, he is very tough,' Donald Trump tells crowd at Motera stadium

Trump's 36-hour stay in India began with a roadshow, then, a stopover at Sabarmati Ashram, and concluded with the massive welcome event at Motera Stadium.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 24, 2020, 04:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amidst loud cheers from crowd gathered at Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium for the 'Namaste Trump' event on Monday, US President pointed out Prime Minister Narendra Modi's humble beginnings as a tea seller and appreciated his struggle to achieve several milestones in his political career.

"PM Modi started out as 'tea wallah', he worked as a tea seller. Everybody loves him but I will tell you this, he is very tough," Trump said as the crowd cheered on.

"PM Modi you are not just the pride of Gujarat, you are living proof that with hard work & devotion, Indians can accomplish anything at all, anything they want. The Prime Minister is a moving story of an incredible rise," he added.

Trump also lauded Bollywood and cricket, alluding to several Indian sporting icons and cult films like DDLJ and Sholay.

"All over the planet people take great joy in watching Bollywood films, bhangra, and classic films like DDLJ and Sholay. You cheer on great cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli," Trump said.

Trump also spoke on issues of defence and space programs of both countries before rounding off the program.

Trump's stay in Ahmedabad began with a roadshow, then, a stopover at Sabarmati Ashram, and concluded with the massive welcome event at Motera Stadium.

The President has now left for Agra where he will visit the Taj Mahal. From Agra, Trump will reach Delhi at around 7:30 pm today (Monday).

The visit is expected to significantly ramp up the bilateral defence and strategic ties between India and the US but unlikely to produce tangible outcomes in resolving thorny issues like trade tariffs.

According to officials on both sides, the talks between Trump and Modi are likely to be focused on a wide variety of bilateral and regional issues including trade and investment, defence and security, counter-terrorism, energy security, religious freedom, the proposed peace deal with Taliban in Afghanistan and situation in the Indo-Pacific.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

After backlash to Ranveer Singh replacing Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3, Farhan Akhtar says 'we hope you will show him...'

Manipur protests, Data Bill and more on docket for Parliament today: Know Opposition’s plan of action

'Satellite is...': ISRO Chairman Somanath gives update on Chandrayaan-3

Jammu-Kashmir: Day 2 of intense encounter in Rajouri, heavy firing as police corners terrorist group

This billionaire with net worth of Rs 19.95 lakh crore lives in a tiny two-bedroom house, picture goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE