Meet Manoj Jarange Patil, a farmer spearheading Maratha quota protest in Maharashtra

Manoj Jarange Patil, leader of the Maratha quota protest, has concluded his hunger strike in Mumbai as the Maharashtra government accepted all his demands.

In a significant development today, Manoj Jarange Patil, the leader of the Martha quota protest, ended his hunger strike after the Maharashtra government acceded to all his demands. The 40-year-old had been on a hunger strike in Mumbai since yesterday, advocating for reservation in education and jobs for the Maratha community under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Mr. Patil's key demands included the issuance of Kunbi certificates for all Marathas, provision of free education from kindergarten to postgraduate level, and reservation of seats for Marathas in government job recruitments. Expressing satisfaction with the progress, Mr. Patil revealed that 37 lakh Kunbi certificates had already been distributed, with the number set to increase to 50 lakh. The term 'Kunbi' refers to the Other Backward Classes (OBC).

The Maratha quota protest leader had earlier issued a stern warning, declaring his intent to lead a massive protest to Mumbai's Azad Maidan if the government failed to meet their demands. "If the government does not agree, then we will show what we can do," Mr. Patil had asserted.

Who is Manoj Jarange Patil?

A farmer with a matriculation education, Jarange has been an integral part of the Maratha quota agitation for nearly 15 years. Hailing from Maharashtra's Beed district, he currently resides in Ambad in Jalna district, where he has been leading the agitation. With the Maratha quota movement lacking a prominent face for years, Jarange has emerged as a significant figure in filling this void.

Married and a father of four, Jarange maintains a non-political stance despite having served as the district youth president for the Congress until 2004. Following that, he founded the Shivba Sangathana. Over the last 12 years, Jarange has orchestrated 35 protests, starting in 2011.

In a remarkable display of commitment, Jarange sold around two acres of his own land to finance the protests. Among his demands, he sought Rs 50 lakh in financial assistance and government jobs for the families of Maratha youths who had tragically died by suicide during the struggle for reservation.