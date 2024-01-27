Meet Manoj Jarange Patil, a farmer spearheading Maratha quota protest in Maharashtra

Twitter
Headlines

23rd World Sustainable Development Summit to take place in New Delhi from Feb 7-9

'Could not be...': Sania Mirza reacts after Rohan Bopanna becomes oldest Grand Slam doubles champion at 43

Fighter box office collection day 3: Hrithik, Deepika's film all set to cross Rs 100-crore mark, mints Rs 28 crore

Evicting Tehelka but making Abhishek a hero after slapgate, Bigg Boss 17 is the most dishonest season ever | Opinion

February 2024 festival calendar: Magha Amavasya to Basant Panchami; check full list

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

23rd World Sustainable Development Summit to take place in New Delhi from Feb 7-9

'Could not be...': Sania Mirza reacts after Rohan Bopanna becomes oldest Grand Slam doubles champion at 43

Fighter box office collection day 3: Hrithik, Deepika's film all set to cross Rs 100-crore mark, mints Rs 28 crore

8 vegetables rich in fibre

6 ways to get relief from arthritis pain

Highest partnership for each wicket in IPL

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Shocking! Vince McMahon Resigns From WWE After Former Employee Janel Grant Files Suit

Australian Open Men's Double: Rohan Bopanna Becomes Oldest Man To Win A Grand Slam Title, 2nd Indian

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Ollie Pope Hits Hundred, England Back In Game Against India

Meet actress who was married into a royal family, created controversy by wearing bikini in debut film, she is..

First look of Bobby Deol as ruthless Udhiran from Suriya's pan-India film Kanguva unveiled on actor's 55th birthday

Meet star kid whose debut film was flop, one role made her superstar, her massive net worth is..

HomeIndia

India

Meet Manoj Jarange Patil, a farmer spearheading Maratha quota protest in Maharashtra

Manoj Jarange Patil, leader of the Maratha quota protest, has concluded his hunger strike in Mumbai as the Maharashtra government accepted all his demands.

article-main

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 27, 2024, 11:56 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a significant development today, Manoj Jarange Patil, the leader of the Martha quota protest, ended his hunger strike after the Maharashtra government acceded to all his demands. The 40-year-old had been on a hunger strike in Mumbai since yesterday, advocating for reservation in education and jobs for the Maratha community under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Mr. Patil's key demands included the issuance of Kunbi certificates for all Marathas, provision of free education from kindergarten to postgraduate level, and reservation of seats for Marathas in government job recruitments. Expressing satisfaction with the progress, Mr. Patil revealed that 37 lakh Kunbi certificates had already been distributed, with the number set to increase to 50 lakh. The term 'Kunbi' refers to the Other Backward Classes (OBC).

The Maratha quota protest leader had earlier issued a stern warning, declaring his intent to lead a massive protest to Mumbai's Azad Maidan if the government failed to meet their demands. "If the government does not agree, then we will show what we can do," Mr. Patil had asserted.

Who is Manoj Jarange Patil?

A farmer with a matriculation education, Jarange has been an integral part of the Maratha quota agitation for nearly 15 years. Hailing from Maharashtra's Beed district, he currently resides in Ambad in Jalna district, where he has been leading the agitation. With the Maratha quota movement lacking a prominent face for years, Jarange has emerged as a significant figure in filling this void.

Married and a father of four, Jarange maintains a non-political stance despite having served as the district youth president for the Congress until 2004. Following that, he founded the Shivba Sangathana. Over the last 12 years, Jarange has orchestrated 35 protests, starting in 2011.

In a remarkable display of commitment, Jarange sold around two acres of his own land to finance the protests. Among his demands, he sought Rs 50 lakh in financial assistance and government jobs for the families of Maratha youths who had tragically died by suicide during the struggle for reservation.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shoaib Malik breaks silence on contract termination with BPL franchise over suspicion of match-fixing

England skipper Heather Knight pulls out of WPL 2024, RCB name replacement

This actress became star at 17, charged Rs 2.5 crore for 15-minute act, vanished from films, has done no film in 9 years

February 2024 festival calendar: Magha Amavasya to Basant Panchami; check full list

Meet IAS officer, daughter of a cop who lived like a ‘monk’ to crack UPSC exam in her third attempt; she is married to…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE