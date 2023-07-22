Headlines

Tamannaah Bhatia’s dance reels have crossed 50 million views and over 150k reels since she posted

Meet IAS Tushar Sumera who scored 36 in Maths, 38 in Science, 35 in English

'Manipur Files should be made’: Shiv Sena slams BJP over ethnic violence

This OTT show beat Dahaad, Bigg Boss OTT 2, Asur 2 to become most-watched Hindi web series in first half of 2023

Unbelievable wildlife moment: Buffalo herd tosses giant lion with horns, video is viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tamannaah Bhatia’s dance reels have crossed 50 million views and over 150k reels since she posted

Jawan director Atlee in awe of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Bawaal: ‘Felt like reading a book and visualising it’

Here's who Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif will fight in Tiger 3; Maneesh Sharma film's plot details leaked

10 heavily anticipated Bollywood films that were shelved

10 lesser-known Mughal monuments

10 super-drinks to cure fatigue

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

Tamannaah Bhatia’s dance reels have crossed 50 million views and over 150k reels since she posted

This OTT show beat Dahaad, Bigg Boss OTT 2, Asur 2 to become most-watched Hindi web series in first half of 2023

Oppenheimer: Netizens laud Robert Downey Jr’s performance in Christopher Nolan film, say ‘he deserves an Oscar’

HomeIndia

India

'Manipur Files should be made’: Shiv Sena slams BJP over ethnic violence

Attacking PM Modi and Manipur CM N Biren Singh, an editorial in Sena (UBT) organ ‘Saamana' said the violence and atrocities in the north-eastern state are worse than in Kashmir.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 02:32 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Slamming the BJP governments at the Centre as well as in Manipur over the ethnic violence in the state, the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Saturday said a movie titled 'Manipur Files' should be made.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, an editorial in Sena (UBT) organ ‘Saamana' said the violence and atrocities in the north-eastern state are worse than in Kashmir.

A video shot on May 4 surfaced on Wednesday, showing two women from one of the warring communities in Manipur being paraded naked by a few men from the other side, sparking national outrage.

The party said that had the Supreme Court not taken cognisance of the matter, the prime minister would have not spoken about the issue.

Modi on Thursday said the incident of disrobed women being paraded in Manipur has shamed 140 crore Indians, asserting that the law will act with its full might and no guilty will be spared.

In recent times, Saamana said, movies like the ‘Tashkent Files', ‘The Kerala Story', and ‘The Kashmir Files' have been made.

“The same people should now make a movie named ‘Manipur Files' on the violence in the state,” it said.

The party said had there been a non-BJP government in the state, it would have been dismissed by now.

It alleged that Manipur is politically insignificant for the PM and this is the reason behind the situation in the state is being ignored.

The party said 60,000 central paramilitary forces have been stationed in Manipur and yet there is no let-up in the violence.

“This means the situation has gone out of control of the PM and the (Union) Home minister,” the editorial added.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Virat Kohli emulates Shubman Gill's celebration after smashing 76th century in his 500th international match

DNA Explainer: Which fuel was used to power rocket carrying Chandrayaan 3 to the moon?

Meet India's richest MLA whose net worth is Rs 1400 crore

Meet IPS Sakshi Verma aka 'Lady Singham', cracked UPSC in 4th attempt, Kullu SP is getting praise for...

Urfi Javed eve-teased, harassed on flight by 'drunk' men; says 'when I confronted them...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE