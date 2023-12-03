Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2023 Live: Counting begins at 8 am, D-day for Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kamal Nath

Headlines

House of the Dragon season 2 teaser: Dragons face off in epic battle as Alicent and Rhaenyra go to war for Iron Throne

70-year-old woman gives birth to twins following fertility treatment, details inside

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2023 Live: Its CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan vs Vikram Mastal in Budhni

Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Close contest between Congress, BJP; Gehlot's fate to be decided

Animal box office collection day 2: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer crosses Rs 100-crore mark, mints Rs 66 crore on Saturday

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Will Congress' Bhupesh Baghel become third-time CM?

House of the Dragon season 2 teaser: Dragons face off in epic battle as Alicent and Rhaenyra go to war for Iron Throne

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2023 Live: Kamal Nath's face off against BJP's Vivek Bunty Sahu in Chhindwara

Health benefits of drinking rasam in winter

9 health benefits of strength training

IPL 2024 auction: Players with Rs 2 crore base price

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

House of the Dragon season 2 teaser: Dragons face off in epic battle as Alicent and Rhaenyra go to war for Iron Throne

Junior Mehmood battling stage four cancer, Johnny Lever pays visit to veteran actor at his home

Animal box office collection day 2: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer crosses Rs 100-crore mark, mints Rs 66 crore on Saturday

HomeIndia

India

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2023 Live: Counting begins at 8 am, D-day for Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Election Result 2023 Live: There are a total of 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh. In 2018, Congress won the assembly elections with 114 seats, and the BJP came second with 109 seats. In the 2023 Assembly Election, 2,533 candidates competed for 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 07:40 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly's five-year tenure is all set to end on January 6, 2024. The Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 were held on November 17 in a single-phased election. The Madhya Pradesh Election Result 2023 will be out today, December 3, 2023.

After the 2018 Assembly Election in Madhya Pradesh, the Indian National Congress (INC) formed the state government and Kamal Nath became the Chief Minister. However, in March 2020, 22 MLAs of the INC, including Jyotiraditya Scinidia, resigned from the assembly and deflected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Kamal Nath resigned as Madhya Pradesh's chief minister and BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan became the new CM of MP. 

There are a total of 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh. In 2018, Congress won the assembly elections with 114 seats, and the BJP came second with 109 seats. BJP's current strength in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly is 127. In the 2023 Assembly Election, 2,533 candidates competed for 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh.

As per a report in PTI, the number of electorates in Madhya Pradesh is 5,60,50,925, of which 2,88,25,607 are males, 2,72,33,945 are females, and 1,373 are of the third gender. The voter turnout in the Madhya Pradesh 2023 elections was 77.15 percent. 

This year, ECI also permitted people above 80 years of age and those who are physically challenged to cast their votes from their homes using ballot papers.

Here are the live updates from the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 

- The counting of votes in Madhya Pradesh will begin at 8 am amid tight security. Officials said the unlocking of the EVMs will begin at 6 am itself.

- Both the Congress and the BJP have expressed confidence that they will win in the assembly elections. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan claimed the BJP would retain power with a "huge majority", and Congress chief Kamal Nath said he had "complete confidence" in the people of the state. 

- The Congress party has issued helpline numbers for its workers in case of any irregularities during the counting process of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls. An official statement released by the Congress said, "Under the guidance of Kamal Nath ji on December 2, 2023, a war room has been set up in PCC Bhopal. Any kind of questions and for the redressal of complaints, a team of legal experts will be available in the presence of Kamal Nath ji."

- Preparations are underway at the counting center in Bhopal

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Amid separation rumours from Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan spotted without wedding ring, leaves fans worried

Meet IAS officer, whose father was killed, mother died of cancer, cleared UPSC, won justice for her father after 31 yrs

Sunil Grover finally reunites with Kapil Sharma, says 'is baar by air nhi jayenge' in hilarious promo of new comedy show

No electricity in Raipur cricket stadium ahead of IND vs AUS T20I, here’s why

Winstrol In Bodybuilding

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE