Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2023 Live: Counting begins at 8 am, D-day for Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Election Result 2023 Live: There are a total of 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh. In 2018, Congress won the assembly elections with 114 seats, and the BJP came second with 109 seats. In the 2023 Assembly Election, 2,533 candidates competed for 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh.

The Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly's five-year tenure is all set to end on January 6, 2024. The Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 were held on November 17 in a single-phased election. The Madhya Pradesh Election Result 2023 will be out today, December 3, 2023.

After the 2018 Assembly Election in Madhya Pradesh, the Indian National Congress (INC) formed the state government and Kamal Nath became the Chief Minister. However, in March 2020, 22 MLAs of the INC, including Jyotiraditya Scinidia, resigned from the assembly and deflected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Kamal Nath resigned as Madhya Pradesh's chief minister and BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan became the new CM of MP.

As per a report in PTI, the number of electorates in Madhya Pradesh is 5,60,50,925, of which 2,88,25,607 are males, 2,72,33,945 are females, and 1,373 are of the third gender. The voter turnout in the Madhya Pradesh 2023 elections was 77.15 percent.

This year, ECI also permitted people above 80 years of age and those who are physically challenged to cast their votes from their homes using ballot papers.

Here are the live updates from the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023

- The counting of votes in Madhya Pradesh will begin at 8 am amid tight security. Officials said the unlocking of the EVMs will begin at 6 am itself.

- Both the Congress and the BJP have expressed confidence that they will win in the assembly elections. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan claimed the BJP would retain power with a "huge majority", and Congress chief Kamal Nath said he had "complete confidence" in the people of the state.

- The Congress party has issued helpline numbers for its workers in case of any irregularities during the counting process of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls. An official statement released by the Congress said, "Under the guidance of Kamal Nath ji on December 2, 2023, a war room has been set up in PCC Bhopal. Any kind of questions and for the redressal of complaints, a team of legal experts will be available in the presence of Kamal Nath ji."

- Preparations are underway at the counting center in Bhopal