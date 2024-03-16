Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Crew trailer: Tabu, Kareena, Kriti try to police, Diljit Dosanjh in 'crazy adventure', fans say 'Hera Pheri 2.0'

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting on Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad seat on this date

Assembly Elections Date 2024: EC announces voting dates for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim

Amruta Khanvilkar shares challenges she faced while shooting for Hansal Mehta's Lootere: 'The most dangerous...'

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Result dates, schedule, facts; all you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Result dates, schedule, facts; all you need to know

Meet superstar’s brother, who gave 10 consecutive flops, then changed career to feed his family, is now…

Cara Delevingne's Rs 58 Crore LA home destroyed in massive fire, two firefighters injured

GERD diet: Foods to reduce acid reflux

WPL 2024: 5 players who can win Orange Cap

Maharana Pratap's grandmother was the sister of this Mughal emperor

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Crew trailer: Tabu, Kareena, Kriti try to police, Diljit Dosanjh in 'crazy adventure', fans say 'Hera Pheri 2.0'

Amruta Khanvilkar shares challenges she faced while shooting for Hansal Mehta's Lootere: 'The most dangerous...'

Meet superstar’s brother, who gave 10 consecutive flops, then changed career to feed his family, is now…

HomeIndia

India

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting on Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad seat on this date

Rahul Gandhi's challenge on the Wayanad seat has intensified as CPI(M) has fielded Annie Raja as its candidate from there.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Mar 16, 2024, 04:47 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
Image source: ANI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Election Commission of India announced the dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. The polls will be conducted in 7 phases. The first phase of voting will take place on April 19, with the results being declared on June 4. Meanwhile, voting in Kerala will occur in the second phase.

This time, all eyes are on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's seat in Wayanad as Congress has once again given him a ticket from this seat in Kerala. Elections for this seat will be held on April 26.

Rahul Gandhi's challenge on the Wayanad seat has intensified as CPI(M) has fielded Annie Raja as its candidate from there. Although CPI(M) had also fielded a candidate against Rahul Gandhi in 2019, the margin of victory for Rahul Gandhi was more than 4 lakhs. However, by fielding Annie Raja, the CPI(M) has posed a significant challenge to Congress leadership.

Congress has till now released two lists of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, announcing 82 candidates. In the first list, the names of Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, and Shashi Tharoor are included. 

Rahul Gandhi will contest from his old seat, Wayanad, while KC Venugopal will contest from Alappuzha and Shashi Tharoor from Thiruvananthapuram. Former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel, will contest from Rajnandgaon, and Jyotsna Mahant from Korba.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Inside Pakistan’s most expensive home, no match for Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 15000 crore Antilia, it costs…

Orry finally reveals his primary source of income, getting Rs 15 to 30 lakh for..

Sharad Kelkar on voicing Wolverine in Marvel’s Wastelanders, wanting to play Indian superhero on screen | Exclusive

New election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu assume charge

Meet actor whose father wanted him to become tailor, one accident changed his life, he is now worth Rs 225 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement