Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting on Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad seat on this date

The Election Commission of India announced the dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. The polls will be conducted in 7 phases. The first phase of voting will take place on April 19, with the results being declared on June 4. Meanwhile, voting in Kerala will occur in the second phase.

This time, all eyes are on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's seat in Wayanad as Congress has once again given him a ticket from this seat in Kerala. Elections for this seat will be held on April 26.

Rahul Gandhi's challenge on the Wayanad seat has intensified as CPI(M) has fielded Annie Raja as its candidate from there. Although CPI(M) had also fielded a candidate against Rahul Gandhi in 2019, the margin of victory for Rahul Gandhi was more than 4 lakhs. However, by fielding Annie Raja, the CPI(M) has posed a significant challenge to Congress leadership.

Congress has till now released two lists of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, announcing 82 candidates. In the first list, the names of Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, and Shashi Tharoor are included.

Rahul Gandhi will contest from his old seat, Wayanad, while KC Venugopal will contest from Alappuzha and Shashi Tharoor from Thiruvananthapuram. Former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel, will contest from Rajnandgaon, and Jyotsna Mahant from Korba.