Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Major setback for CSK as star player ruled out of IPL 2024, replacement announced

Financial Independence: How Siddhantha Wealth Managers' Sharda Deepakraj Lala helps clients realize their dreams

Kerala woman, part of Indian crew on board ship seized by Iran, returns home

NEET success story: Meet woman, who studied at bus stand and railway station, cracked medical exam with AIR...

Donuru Ananya Reddy, who secured AIR 3 in UPSC CSE 2023, calls Virat Kohli her inspiration, says…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Major setback for CSK as star player ruled out of IPL 2024, replacement announced

Financial Independence: How Siddhantha Wealth Managers' Sharda Deepakraj Lala helps clients realize their dreams

NEET success story: Meet woman, who studied at bus stand and railway station, cracked medical exam with AIR...

Digestive Health: 10 fiber-rich foods to include in your diet

7 sweet things diabetes patients can eat

10 fastest run chases in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

Article 370 OTT release: Here's when and where you can enjoy Yami Gautam's political thriller

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

This flop film with two stars pushed director into debt, protestors tore his clothes, vandalised his office, then he...

HomeIndia

India

Kerala woman, part of Indian crew on board ship seized by Iran, returns home

Ministry of External Affairs said the Indian mission in Tehran is in touch with the remaining 16 Indian crew members of the container vessel.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 18, 2024, 06:01 PM IST

article-main
Photo: X / MEA India
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ann Tessa Joseph, a woman cadet who was among the 17 Indians onboard container vessel MSC Aries that was seized by Iranian military over the weekend, returned to Cochin on Thursday. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said the Indian mission in Tehran is in touch with the remaining 16 Indian crew members of the container vessel.

"With the concerted efforts of the Indian mission in Tehran and the Iranian government, Indian deck cadet Ms Ann Tessa Joseph from Thrissur, Kerala, who was among the Indian crew members of container vessel MSC Aries, has landed safely at the Cochin International Airport today afternoon," it said.

At the airport, Joseph was received by the regional passport officer. "The Indian mission in Tehran remains seized of the matter and is in touch with the remaining 16 Indian crew members of the container vessel," the MEA said.

 

It said the crew members are in good health and in contact with their family members in India. "Indian Mission is also in touch with the Iranian authorities in ensuring the well being of the remaining crew members of MSC Aries," it said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had spoken to his Iranian counterpart, Amir Abdollahian, on the matter four days ago. The Special Naval Forces of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) seized "MSC Aries" on April 13 reportedly in view of its links with Israel.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

READ'Eating mangoes, sweets in jail to make grounds for...': ED opposes CM Arvind Kejriwal's request 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Amar Singh Chamkila's son is upset with this scene in Diljit Dosanjh-starrer biopic: 'Unhone galat...'

This Swiss Alps wedding outshine Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani's Jamnagar pre-wedding gala

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani to get a new rival, Rs 12000000000 project to be set up by…

Meet Shivam Kumar, who cracked UPSC 2023 exam in 4th attempt, secured AIR 19, he is from...

Chennai North Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement