Kanwar Yatra 2021: Big statement by UP Health Minister after SC notice to Yogi govt

Uttar Pradesh has decided to continue with the 'Kanwar Yatra' despite Uttarakhand cancelling the pilgrimage this year.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2021, 06:33 AM IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognizance of the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to allow `Kanwar Yatra` amid COVID-19 and asked the Centre and the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to clarify their stand on the issue. A Bench headed by Justice Rohinton F Nariman issued notice to Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and the Centre and will hear the matter on July 16.

Referring to a news report Justice Nariman told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that he read "something disturbing" in the newspaper today that the state of UP has chosen to continue with the Kanwar yatra, Uttarakhand with its hindsight of experience, has said that there will be no Yatra.

However, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh has said that the state will be prepared for Kanwar Yatra before July 25.

“It is the responsibility of the state and we will make sure RTPCR testing is done. It is a matter of faith and like every year it will take place. We will make sure that protocols are in place,” Jai Pratap Singh said. 

On Supreme Court's notice to the Uttar Pradesh government, the minister said that the order will be followed. “Supreme Court’s order will be followed. This is not a new yatra. Many people are connected with it through faith. We will have talks based on SC’s judgment.”

The Kanwar Yatra, in which Shiva devotees from northern states travel on foot or by other means to collect water from River Ganga at Haridwar, Uttarakhand, to offer at Shiva temples in their areas, is set to begin from July 25. Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged the Uttarakhand government not to go ahead with Kanwar Yatra this year. It, however, has said that a negative RT-PCR test report can be made compulsory for pilgrims if required.

