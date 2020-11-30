Jaish terrorist associate arrested in Kupwara; one grenade, Rs 3.5 lakh recovered

Investigation revealed that arrested person was associate of Jaish-e-Mohammad and was on way to Soper to purchase weapons and ammunition.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has claimed that they have arrested a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist associate during a Naka checking.

"On specific information about the movement of over ground worker (OGW), a checkpoint was laid in the Dargmulla area of Kupwara district," a senior police official of Kupwara police said.

"A person was seen in suspicious movement during vehicle checking after which he was frisked and a Chinese grande along with Rs 3.5 lakh in cash were recovered from him,” the official added.

Further investigation revealed that arrested person was associate of Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit and was on way to Soper to purchase weapons and ammunition, the officer informed.

The arrested person is a resident of Kupwara and was associated with the outfit since the last couple of months. A case has been lodged under ULAP act in the Kupwara Police Station.