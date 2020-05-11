IRCTC website server down, bookings for special trains to start at 6 PM

IRCTC on Monday said the booking for special trains that are to start services from Delhi on May 12 will begin at 6 pm after the website of the service provider crashed due to heavy traffic.

15 pairs of trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

Earlier on Sunday, the Railways had said the booking for reservation in these trains will start at 4 pm on May 11 and will be available only on the IRCTC website (irctc.co.in).

Heavy web traffic at IRCTC around 4 pm made the website unresponsive. Users on social media posted screenshots of the "unresponsive" IRCTC website.

The Indian Railways, however, said on Twitter that data pertaining to special trains is being fed in the IRCTC website.

"Train ticket bookings will be available in a short while. Please wait. Inconvenience is regretted," it said.

A pop-up message on IRCTC website said the booking will start at 6 pm. Ticket booking counters at railway stations are closed and no counter tickets (including platform tickets) are being issued.

The Indian Railways on Sunday said will gradually restart passenger train operations from May 12, initially with 15 pairs of trains.

These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

All passenger train services were suspended due to a lockdown announced on March 25.

After the resumption of these 15 services, railways will start more special services on new routes, based on the available coaches after reserving 20,000 coaches for COVID-19 care centres and an adequate number of coaches being reserved to enable operation of up to 300 trains everyday as “Shramik Special” for stranded migrants, the national transporters said.

These special trains are being run from and to Delhi only and the fare is equivalent to Rajdhani Express trains.

As part of the guidelines, it will be mandatory for passengers to wear face cover and undergo screening at departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the trains.