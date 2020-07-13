Indiscipline will not be tolerated, says Rajasthan Congress chief Avinash Pandey

With the political logjam in Rajasthan continuously intensifying, the ruling Congress in the state has made it clear that it will not tolerate any indiscipline in the party.

The statement comes as the crucial Congress Legislature Party meeting is underway.

The CLP meeting will be attended by AICC observers Ajay Maken and Randeep Surjewala and AICC Incharge for Rajasthan Avinash Pandey.

According to Zee News sources, Congress is in no mood to pacify Sachin Pilot and he and his supporter MLAs are likely to be thrown out of the party.

Sources have claimed that despite the speculations, BJP's central leadership has hinted that Pilot would not join the party.

Earlier, a whip was issued to all the party MLAs to attend the meeting.

"Whip has been issued to give a message to all MLAs to be present and if anybody fails to come strict disciplinary action will be taken against any legislator who doesn't attend the meeting," Avinash Pandey had told news agency ANI.

On the issue of Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot reportedly being in the national capital he said, "I have tried to speak to him and have sent messages to him also but he has not replied. Pilot is not above the rest. He is like other MLAs and will also have to face action. Party is ready to listen to Pilot but within the frame of discipline."

"No indiscipline will be tolerated but I am hopeful that he will turn up for the meeting," he added.

Many of the MLAs have told the observers that indiscipline should not be tolerated by the party and the party shouldn't come under any pressure of any leader.

(With ANI inputs)