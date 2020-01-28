IndiGo airlines suspends comedian Kunal Kamra for six months over 'unacceptable behaviour' on board

Amid controversies over a recent incident on board, IndiGo airlines on Tuesday suspended stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from flying with the airlines for six months. The action was taken due to Kamra's 'unacceptable behaviour', IndiGo airlines clarified.

"In light of the recent incident on board 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow, we wish to inform that we are suspending Mr. Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, as his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour," IndiGo airlines posted from its official handle on Twitter, also tagging the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri in the post.

This came after the stand-up comedian posted a video on social media earlier in the day, which shortly went viral. In the video, it could be heard that Kamra was throwing a series of questions at an anchor of a popular broadcast news media network, inside an IndiGo airlines flight. The comedian was also heard making several comments regarding the anchor's journalistic ethics.

IndiGo airlines advised its passengers to "refrain from indulging in personal slander whilst onboard, as this can potentially compromise on the safety of fellow passengers."

Union Minister Hardeep Puri also called Kunal Kamra's behaviour "offensive" and "designed to provoke and create disturbance inside an aircraft". It is "unacceptable and endangers the safety of air travellers," he said.

"We are left with no option but to advise other airlines to impose similar restrictions on the person concerned," the Union Minister said in a tweet.

The stand-up comedian, however, took the notice of his suspension in jest and called it 'very kind of the airlines', before making a joke on the condition of the state-owned national carrier, Air India.