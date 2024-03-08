Indian Army and Pune's Indrani Balan Foundation extend lifeline to Baramulla boy

Indian Army and Indrani Balan Foundation have joined hands to save the life of a 9 years-old boy Master Burhan from Baramulla who was suffering from a critical heart condition.

The Indian Army has always proved to be the support system and a strong pillar on which citizens can rely and can trust them completely. This time also they have proved their dedication towards the country and community, In a joint venture with Indrani Balan Foundation. Indian Army and Indrani Balan Foundation have joined hands to save the life of a 9 years-old boy Master Burhan from Baramulla who was suffering from a critical heart condition. Master Burhan is a student of Dagger Parivaar School, Baramulla. This school is administered by the Indian Army's Dagger Division and Indrani balan foundation, in Kashmir.

Master Burhan comes from a family background which has financial constraints. He was in urgent need of surgery in order to be saved. He was diagnosed with a critical heart condition which happened to be life threatening but Indian Army and Indrani Balan Foundation took the required measures just in time and saved Master Burhans life facilitating this life saving surgery. He immediately received the required medical assistance he needed. Burhan is a 9- year-old young boy born on 31st August 2015, and today we can proudly say that after this surgery he is born again with new hope and rejuvenation.

The Indian Army worked closely with medical experts from both the Indian Army and the Indrani Balan Foundation, Pune, to facilitate Burhan's treatment at the Army Hospital Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantt, efficiently managing the intricacies of medical procedures and related expenses.

With Dagger Division's assistance, Burhan had his first evaluation with Dr. Tariq Rashid, a cardiologist at Government Medical College, Baramulla, on December 22, 2023. Dr. Rashid's suggestion for a catheterization study and subsequent heart surgery emphasised the need for advanced medical facilities, which were accessible in Delhi.

Master Burhan's surgery was definitely difficult but its success is a huge thing as the Indian Army has again proved their dedication towards citizens, towards humanity; Their humanitarian aid and guaranteeing crucial medical treatment for individuals requiring assistance is worth praising. This uplifting display of unity and support reinforces the Indian Army's unwavering commitment to serving the community and preserving the values of compassion and service.