Indian Army and Pune's Indrani Balan Foundation extend lifeline to Baramulla boy

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Coverage of government and finance schemes by DIGIVILL Fin.

Meet India's most popular IAS officer on social media who cleared UPSC in first attempt, secured AIR...

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's wife Sudha Murty opens up on Rajya Sabha nomination, says 'double....'

The best occasions to flaunt your Organza Saree

Miss World 2023 live-streaming: Check when and where to watch the grand finale

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Coverage of government and finance schemes by DIGIVILL Fin.

Meet India's most popular IAS officer on social media who cleared UPSC in first attempt, secured AIR...

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's wife Sudha Murty opens up on Rajya Sabha nomination, says 'double....'

9 superfoods to prevent gallstone formation

10 snakes with the most deadly bites

Indian players to win both IPL & T20 World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

IND Vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 Highlights: Shubman Gill Hits His 4th Test Match Century In Dharamshala

IND Vs ENG 5th Test Day 2: India Captain Rohit Sharma Hits His 12th Test Century | Century Highlight

ISPL 2024: Stand-up Comedian Munawar Faruqui Dismisses Legend Sachin Tendulkar In Opening Match

Not Zayed Khan, but this actor was Farah Khan’s first choice for Main Hoon Na, he rejected due to…

Rakul Preet Singh at DNA Women Achievers Awards: 'When you have not been served things on a platter, you...' | Exclusive

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

HomeIndia

India

Indian Army and Pune's Indrani Balan Foundation extend lifeline to Baramulla boy

Indian Army and Indrani Balan Foundation have joined hands to save the life of a 9 years-old boy Master Burhan from Baramulla who was suffering from a critical heart condition.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Mar 08, 2024, 04:48 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Indian Army has always proved to be the support system and a strong pillar on which citizens can rely and can trust them completely. This time also they have proved their dedication towards the country and community, In a joint venture with Indrani Balan Foundation. Indian Army and Indrani Balan Foundation have joined hands to save the life of a 9 years-old boy Master Burhan from Baramulla who was suffering from a critical heart condition. Master Burhan is a student of Dagger Parivaar School, Baramulla. This school is administered by the Indian Army's Dagger Division and Indrani balan foundation, in Kashmir.

Master Burhan comes from a family background which has financial constraints. He was in urgent need of surgery in order to be saved. He was diagnosed with a critical heart condition which happened to be life threatening but Indian Army and Indrani Balan Foundation took the required measures just in time and saved Master Burhans life facilitating this life saving surgery. He immediately received the required medical assistance he needed. Burhan is a 9- year-old young boy born on 31st August 2015, and today we can proudly say that after this surgery he is born again with new hope and rejuvenation.

The Indian Army worked closely with medical experts from both the Indian Army and the Indrani Balan Foundation, Pune, to facilitate Burhan's treatment at the Army Hospital Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantt, efficiently managing the intricacies of medical procedures and related expenses.

With Dagger Division's assistance, Burhan had his first evaluation with Dr. Tariq Rashid, a cardiologist at Government Medical College, Baramulla, on December 22, 2023. Dr. Rashid's suggestion for a catheterization study and subsequent heart surgery emphasised the need for advanced medical facilities, which were accessible in Delhi.

Master Burhan's surgery was definitely difficult but its success is a huge thing as the Indian Army has again proved their dedication towards citizens, towards humanity; Their humanitarian aid and guaranteeing crucial medical treatment for individuals requiring assistance is worth praising. This uplifting display of unity and support reinforces the Indian Army's unwavering commitment to serving the community and preserving the values of compassion and service.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Man takes over 200 Covid vaccine jabs; here's how his body reacted to it

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress leaders meet to finalise party's candidates

Republican candidate Nikki Haley to drop out of US Presidential race

Sanjay Leela Bhansali launches his music label Bhansali Music

Sara Ali Khan talks about tapping different genres with Murder Mubarak, Ae Watan Mere Watan: 'I've never...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement