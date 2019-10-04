Indian Air Force ready to respond to any Pak attack at short notice: Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria

Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, at a press conference of the Indian Air Force (IAF), said that the airforce will be ready to respond with another Balakot-type surgical strike as per the government's decision if there a terror attack is conducted by Pakistan. He added that with steps like the acquisition of Rafale fighters from France and S-400 Triumf anti-air missile systems from Russia, the air force is confident regarding its capabilities to fight at a short notice.

IAF Mirage 2000 jets had dropped Spice-2000 bombs on the terror camp to avenge the dastardly suicide attack by terrorists on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir in which at least 40 security personnel had been killed.

He added that a day later the Pakistani Air Force launched an attack on Indian targets but the IAF managed to repulse them and in the process, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman piloting a MiG-21 Bison shot down a PAF F-16. However, the Wing Commander's MiG-21 was also brought down by the Pakistanis after he crossed the Line of Control while chasing the PAF jets.

Announcing that Make in India remains a focus area for the IAF, ACM Bhadauria continued that the force "will continue to induct indigenous systems to reduce dependence". He added that the IAF IAF is about to close the price negotiations for 83 new Light Combat Aircraft Tejas to augment its strength.

On being asked whether Pakistan would be able to jam India's communication with pilots as they did in the case of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, he said, "We have taken steps to ensure safe radio communication. They won’t be able to hear our communication."

He announced that several joint air exercises with different countries are planned on the IAF's schedule. "Joint air exercises are to be conducted with Singapore in November, Russia in January and the UK in February," he announced.

A promotional video regarding the story of Balakot was also showcased at the event.

#WATCH Indian Air Force showcases the story of the Balakot aerial strikes in a promotional video at the annual Air Force Day press conference by Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria. pic.twitter.com/GBRWwWe6sJ — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2019

On being questioned regarding the crash of the Mi-17 helicopter in Budgam on February this year, the IAF chief admitted that it was a mistake. "Our missile struck the helicopter. We have taken disciplinary action against two officers," he said.

The Air Chief Marshal announced that Rafale aircraft will be up in the Indian skies by the end of May 2020. He said that the current plan is to acquire 114 Medium Combat Aircraft.

The IAF Day is celebrated on October 8 every year to make the establishment of the force in 1932 as an auxiliary air force of the Royal Air Force in the then British India.

(With Zee Media inputs)