India’s Omicron tally crosses 440, highest cases recorded in Maharashtra

Amid the rising number of Omicron variant cases across the globe, people have been concerned about a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India. In the middle of these fears, the total tally of Omicron cases in India has crossed the 440 mark.

At least 449 Omicron variant cases have been recorded in India so far, with a significant surge being noticed across the country on December 25. Early on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry announced that as many as 415 cases of the new COVID-19 variant have been recorded in the country.

Soon after the Health Ministry’s announcement, two new cases of Omicron were detected in Maharashtra, taking the state's tally to 110. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of Omicron cases yet, followed by Delhi, which has reported 79 cases.

Later in the day, the biggest surge of Omicron in the country till date was recorded when Rajasthan reported 21 new cases, taking the state’s tally to 43. One new case of the variant was detected in Kerala, taking the state’s tally to 38, as confirmed by the state health minister.

Karnataka’s health minister Dr K Sudhakar also informed that seven new Omicron cases have been detected in the state on December 25, taking the total cases in the state to 38. One case of the new COVID-19 variant was recorded in West Bengal on Saturday.

Most of the people who have been tested positive for the new COVID-19 variant have an international travel history. The people infected with the Omicron variant have been experiencing mild symptoms including fever, cough, and cold.

In order to battle the spread of the Omicron variant, especially during the festive season, many states have tightened their international travel guidelines, and have decided to impose a night curfew to restrict a large number of people gathering in one place.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Omicron variant has a much higher transmissibility rate than the Delta variant of COVID-19, and its cases are doubling across the globe in a span of 1.5 to 3 days.